By a 7-0 vote, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission denied a proposed concept site plan for a new Dollar General on a 2.5-acre property at the corner of Three Notch and North Sandgates roads.
The action following a 2½-hour meeting on Monday, Aug. 9.
The applicant, Daniel L. Ridgell, was represented by project manager Tim Lessner of Lorenzi, Dodds and Gunnill of Waldorf and developer Ben Syput of PennTex Ventures of Pittsburgh.
The main reason the commissioners cited for their objection was the impact the development would have on traffic in the area, which is already congested during morning and evening rush hours.
Planning commission member Meryl Evans noted that the traffic information, which was provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation, was six years old. “I question the date of the information. It could be accurate. I don’t know,” Evans said.
Member Joe VanKirk noted that a traffic study was not required for approval, but at least some commissioners said they would like to see one.
During public comment, Robert Vargo said he lives on Mar A Lee Court across Route 235 from the property. “I often hear the sounds of crashes from that intersection and have to call 911,” he said. “It’s a very bad intersection and has had many accidents.”
Vargo noted that the Oakville convenience center is located close by on North Sandgates Road and that there are other Dollar General stores 5 miles north and 7 miles south from the site.
Evans asked if Dollar General approaches landowners for new store locations. “Our real estate managers look for available property,” Syput said.
Dale Pilkerton said he lives on North Sandgates Road. “We have a hard time getting out now,” he said. “We have to turn right, make a U-turn at [Oakville Elementary School] to go south.”
Brandon Russell, who lives in Leonardtown but said he works in the affected area, said, “It seems like it’s trying to force a square peg into a round hole.”
Syput said that he planned a mid-sized, 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store. It is 70 feet wide, which is less wide than their 85-by-85-foot small prototype. “This is the only size building that fits in on a long, skinny lot,” he said, adding that the building can’t be put close to North Sandgates Road because that part of the parcel didn’t pass a percolation test.
Lessner said 44 parking spaces are planned, but said only six to 12 are normally in use. “It’s slow and steady” traffic, he said.
“The only way to fix it is to give up some of your property to add another lane,” Commission Chair Howard Thompson said.
“A lot of you are going by personal feeling ... and not necessarily following the ordinances,” Lessner said. The property is zoned Rural Commercial Limited.
“I cannot put a ‘yeah’ on something that’s going to make the situation worse,” planning commission member Joe St. Clair said.
Thompson noted that Lessner could appeal to the county board of appeals.
“They have a different set of rules they have to follow,” Thompson said. “Sometimes it’s the spirit of the law that has to be followed.”
