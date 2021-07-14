In spite of some upcoming funding program changes statewide, St. Mary's public schools are proceeding with the current capital improvements plan.
That's the word from Kim Howe, the school system's director of capital planning. She addressed the St. Mary's County Planning Commission on July 10 about the capital improvements plan.
Jeff Walker, the school system's assistant superintendent of supporting services, called the plan "a very challenging document to put together."
Howe said local schools are slated to get $16.3 million for capital improvements. She noted that new priority funding from the state is set to begin in fiscal 2025 with potential changes to the state's cost share.
Although enrollment in St. Mary's public schools was down slightly — about 0.6% — last school year due to COVID-19, Howe expects it to bounce back.
Private school enrollment in the county dropped 1.6%, but homeschool enrollment increased by 7%, according to a school system document.
Responding to a question from William R. Hall, planning commission member, about students returning, Howe said she believes all of the previous public school students will return over the next two years, "with a very large influx in the fall."
Planning commission member Meryl Evans noted that St. Mary's schools used to be focused on building new schools, but now they are working on upgrading what they have. "We find ourselves not really needing new facilities in the next six years," he said.
"Let's hope we're not penalized for the great condition you have kept the school facilities over the years," planning commission member Joe Van Kirk said.
Howe said that implementation of the Maryland Condition Index will result in new schools being built in some areas of the state, but a number of counties are in the same situation as St. Mary's.
"The state is working on how to equitably disburse funding, so we'll rely on the traditional CIP" for now, she said.
To get state funding going forward, Howe noted that individual school projects will need to cost at least $4 million to qualify.
She said the state wanted to replace Chopticon High School, but Howe explained "there's inherent community involvement in our schools [which have] many more useful years."
"We're going to do a facility utilization study and look at how new funding streams" will affect us, she said. The study should be finished by spring 2022.
The current capital improvement plan includes the following:
• Fiscal 2023: HVAC renovations at Town Creek and Lettie Marshall Dent elementary schools;
• Fiscal 2024: HVAC renovation at Piney Point Elementary, partial roof replacement at Great Mills High School;
• Fiscal 2025: HVAC and roof renovation at Green Holly Elementary;
•Fiscal 2026: HVAC renovation at Chopticon High School; and
•Fiscal 2028: HVAC renovation at Ridge Elementary, roof replacement at Lexington Park Elementary.
Zoom for members ending
In other news, Howard Thompson, planning commission chair, said their July 12 meeting was the last one in which members could participate remotely via Zoom.
Commission members Van Kirk and Joe St. Clair participated remotely during the July 12 meeting.
The planning commission began conducting in-person meetings Oct. 21, 2020, but its members could still participate remotely.
"I'm glad to be back to normal," Thompson said.