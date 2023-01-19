Longtime teachers speaks

Tammy Payne asked for more pay for teachers to help prevent them leaving for higher paying jobs. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith is proposing a 10.2% increase in the school system's budget for fiscal 2024, but he says the process is challenging.

The problem is that the state's Blueprint for Maryland's Future does not distribute funds equitably and teachers are leaving St. Mary's because it is fifth from the bottom in teacher pay in the state, he said. 


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews