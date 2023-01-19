St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith is proposing a 10.2% increase in the school system's budget for fiscal 2024, but he says the process is challenging.
The problem is that the state's Blueprint for Maryland's Future does not distribute funds equitably and teachers are leaving St. Mary's because it is fifth from the bottom in teacher pay in the state, he said.
As part of the budget request, Smith noted the school system is asking for 7% more from St. Mary's County commissioners, a bump from $121.5 million to $130 million. The unrestricted budget would increase from $252.7 million to $278.7 million, according to his proposal.
The school system gets about half of its funding from the state and the other half from the county, with a small percentage from the federal government and other sources, Smith said.
He noted this is his ninth budget as head of the school system.
"The Blueprint funding doesn't make sense," Smith said, making an argument that he's made before. "There is no way we can have $60,000 a year for teachers" by the 2026-2027 school year, or a 10% scale adjustment per year, referring to starting pay. Also all-day kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds cannot be accomplished with current funding levels, he said.
Smith noted that, by law, the county is only required to fund "maintenance of effort," which it does. "It's not on them," he said of the commissioners. "They're putting in place what the state gives them" in regard to numbers. "It puts us in a really challenging position."
He said the county is starting with a figure of $1 million more for St. Mary's public schools for fiscal 2024, but he is asking for $8.5 million additional.
"We're going to seek above maintenance of effort," he said.
Smith noted that the county commissioners voted to approve a 4.5% cost-of-living adjustment for all of its employees during their Jan. 10 budget work session. That would take effect in March or April, Smith said.
Board chair not happy with commissioners
"All of this from five officials who campaigned on fiscal responsibility," board chair Karin Bailey said, referring to the commissioners. She credited Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) for trying to put the brakes on the move, which she called "outside of the normal process" since the COLA would go into effect before the budget is even approved. "It's hampered the budget process going forward," she said.
Smith also lamented that the current negotiated agreement with teachers was supposed to include a 10% increase, but it actually only is an 8.75% increase because the state said the school system can't count salary step increases.
The salaries must increase 10% by 2024 per state law, he said.
An initial proposal in the county budget has school funding fairly flat, Smith said, noting they would get 0.8% more or $1 million in fiscal 2024, nothing in fiscal 2025 and $1 million to $2 million more in following years.
Smith said the school system pays starting teachers $49,700, which puts it above only Caroline, Queen Anne's, Worcester and Garrett counties. He noted that the first three are on the Eastern Shore and Garrett is the westernmost county in the state, sandwiched between West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Referring to a comment by Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) that sheriff's deputies get paid less than teachers, Smith said the starting salary for deputies is $55,000 plus bonuses. Hewitt made the motion for the COLA for county employees.
Smith said St. Mary's teachers "are there because they love this county, the people they work with and the kids. It sure isn't because of the money."
During a Jan. 18 public hearing on the budget, Leonardtown Middle School teacher Tammy Payne said she's 60 and will be retiring in a couple of years. "The state of education needs to be repaired," she said.
People are leaving for higher-paying jobs, she said, noting that quite a few are going to work on the Patuxtent River Naval Air Station.
"It's just sinful," she said, noting the teachers' pay is fifth from the bottom in the state.
Payne said her school was losing an English language arts teacher on Friday, Jan. 20, because she will get $13,000 more elsewhere and be able to work from home with a flexible schedule.
"We have to do better," she said, adding that school system staff have put together "a fantastic-looking budget."
Sarah Penrod, president of the Education Association of St. Mary's County, said teachers are getting substandard compensation in highly-stressful working conditions.
Smith earlier noted that St. Mary's teachers' pay is about $1,500 below Calvert and $5,000 below Charles.
"The Blueprint is creating a wage war" among school systems trying to attract teachers when there is a teacher shortage, he said.
James Somerville, vice president of the school bus contractors association, said St. Mary's bus drivers had been getting paid $29.70 an hour due to retention bonuses, but that is going away. They will be making $3.22 less an hour next year, he said.
A $10,000 bonus was distributed over a two-year period.
Lisa Bell Woodburn, a school bus contractor, said the system is allotting $124,000 for a new school bus, but that doesn't cover it.
One of hers was hit by a dump truck and totaled in April 2022. They had to use a spare bus because a new one won't come in for two more months, she said. It costs $134,000.
She said a special needs bus also needs replaced, and it costs almost $143,000.
The tentative agreement makes "a big step," but St. Mary's school bus contractors and drivers would still be "a little behind Calvert and Charles, but it won't be as drastic," she said.