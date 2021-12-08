By a 3-2 vote without explanation on Dec. 7, the St. Mary's redistricting board approved a revised county commissioner district map without alteration.
The board had unanimously approved preliminary changes to an earlier draft map during its Nov. 30 meeting. This included putting Great Mills back into District 4 with Lexington Park, along with some other revisions.
During the Dec. 7 meeting, which lasted only 12 minutes, Vice Chair Matt Burgan made a motion to remove a minority report on the redistricting process from the agenda. It was seconded and passed 3-2, with Chair Richard Johnson and member Lance Johnson voting no.
Toward the end of the short meeting, the board voted 3-2 to adopt the final map, which will become official 60 days after it is submitted to the commissioners on Dec. 14, assistant county attorney John Houser said previously.
The board also voted 3-2 to approve a six-page report. In that report, the population figures for each new district range from 27,431 in District 4 to 29,152 in District 3.
Richard Johnson and Lance Johnson voted against the map and report, although neither said why.
Included in the agenda was a report from Houser in which he concluded that St. Mary's County's rules for boards and commissions were to be used for the redistricting board as opposed to Robert's Rules of Order, which Richard Johnson had said held sway during a contentious meeting on Nov. 30.
In the report, Houser noted that the commissioners approved St. Mary's County rules on June 21, 2011. He also noted that Robert's Rules of Order were to be used my many, if not all, boards and commissions in the county according to the boards' bylaws.
However, under "parliamentary authority" for those boards, the article states that "Rules for the Order of St. Mary's County Boards and Commissions shall govern meetings unless inconsistent with these bylaws and any special rules of order. If such rules are not in force and effect ... the rules contained in the current edition of Robert's Rules of Order ... shall govern."
Houser, and previously County Attorney David Weiskopf, stated their beliefs that St. Mary's County rules were in effect for the redistricting board.
Nonetheless, Houser said he should've made it clear from the outset of the redistricting board's meetings which rules were to be used. As such, that "probably could have avoided much of the theatrics from last week," he said.
Before adjourning, Richard Johnson stated his belief that Robert's Rules of Order were the correct way for the board to have operated.
He also said he planned on running for the state House in Legislative District 29B, which is currently represented by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's).