A new St. Mary’s redistricting board met for the first time on Aug. 3.
Richard Johnson and Matthew Burgan were chosen as chair and vice chair. Burgan participated via Zoom and said he was recovering from COVID-19.
The board is tasked with redrawing the county’s four commissioner districts. After preliminary boundaries have been set, the board is required to host one public meeting in each of the four districts. Those meetings are scheduled for Nov. 8, 10, 16 and 18.
Prior to this week’s meeting, Southern Maryland News emailed the board members and requested their political party affiliation, if any, for public record.
Two members, Paul Thompson and Patricia Richardson, responded and said they are Republicans. A third, Richard Johnson, said prior to the meeting that he’s also a Republican.
The other members, Burgan and Lance Johnson, didn’t respond. Johnson was absent from the Aug. 3 meeting.
All five current county commissioners are Republicans and each selected one member for the board, which meets every 10 years to redraw boundaries based on population.
Several community members in January requested that the county commissioners appoint a politically-balanced redistricting board, something that is required in some other Maryland counties. At the time, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) supported that idea, but some others on the board balked at the notion.
County Attorney Dave Weiskopf said that prospective board members were not asked for their party affiliation on their applications.
The board expects U.S. Census figures on or around Sept. 16, according to Weiskopf, who chaired the board’s first meeting.
John Houser, assistant county attorney, said that the board’s final map will become law 60 days after it is submitted to the county commissioners. He noted that the commissioners do not approve the map.
The board is scheduled to present the map to the commissioners on Dec. 14.
The board’s next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Listed below are the five commissioners followed in parentheses by the commissioner who appointed them: Paul Thompson (Todd Morgan), Richard Johnson (Randy Guy), Patricia Richardson (Mike Hewitt), Matthew Burgan (Eric Colvin) and Lance Johnson (John O’Connor).
