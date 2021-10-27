St. Mary’s County will be hosting five community meetings to gather input on a proposed commissioner district map.
The map would change all four districts, but especially 1, 2 and 4.
During a recent conversation with District 1 Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), he noted that the draft shifts a boundary in Great Mills and removes a portion of that area from his district and adds it to District 4.
District 4 Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) recently noted that there are some significant shifts between Districts 2 and 4.
During the Oct. 26 commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) questioned the draft map, noting that it would relocate him from District 2 to District 4.
Hewitt, who lives in Hollywood, said, “It’s not about me,” and added that he received six phone calls about the draft map after recently returning from a vacation to Greece and Turkey. Referring to the draft map, Hewitt noted that the redistricting board voted 3-2 to advance it for public hearings.
County Attorney David Weiskopf confirmed the 3-2 vote after the meeting, noting that Matthew Burgan, Lance Johnson and Richard Johnson voted yes, while Patricia Richardson and Paul Thompson voted no during the board’s Oct. 18 meeting.
“It’s unethical for you to discuss it in this manner,” District 3 Commissioner John O’Connor (R) told Hewitt. O’Connor abruptly made a motion to end the meeting, but it was not seconded. Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), who was the only commissioner in attendance who hadn’t spoken yet, then addressed the board and followed by gaveling it to a close.
In the draft map, a sizable portion of land is removed from District 2 northeast of Route 235 and added to District 4, while a smaller piece of land southwest of Route 235 is removed from District 4 and added to District 2.
According to county officials, the population numbers for each district in the draft map, based on the 2020 Census, are as follows: District 1 — 28,695, District 2 — 28,553, District 3 — 28,306 and District 4 — 28,404.
The number of registered voters in each district based on the draft map are: District 1 — 19,743, District 2 — 20,484, District 3 — 20,776 and District 4 — 19,615.
The number of registered voters in each district based on the 2013 redistricting board’s figures were: District 1 — 17,991, District 2 — 15,449, District 3 — 17,077 and District 4 — 17,602, according to Weiskopf.
The first of five public hearings about the draft map will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department.
The second meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Chesapeake Building in the St. Mary’s government center in Leonardtown.
Additional meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, 21 and 27 at the Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park libraries and the Chesapeake Building, respectively.
Public comments can be submitted via email to csmc@stmarysmd.com, via mail at P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or with a 3-minute video clip via email to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com.
The deadline for public comment is 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews