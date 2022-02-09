The St. Mary's County Public Schools board unanimously approved a fiscal 2023 revenue budget of $254.8 million on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The unrestricted fund budget includes a requested $7 million increase in local funds for a total of $121.5 million.
Superintendent Scott Smith noted that all of the increase would go for salary or wage increases, including $5.29 million for a cost-of-living raise and step increase and $1.7 million for bus drivers and attendants.
A 2% cost-of-living raise and a step increase of 2.5% to 3% would result in a 4.5% to 5% total increase.
Smith noted the bus driver/attendant funding includes an increase from 5.5 to 6 hours a day.
"We would not be able to honor the negotiated [four-year] agreement" with employees if the $7 million is denied by the county commissioners, he said.
Vice Chair Cathy Allen noted that the current starting teacher salary of around $48,000 would increase to $50,000 as a result of the increases.
Smith said that, according to the Kirwan education law, the system would have to rise another 10% in fiscal 2024 and thereafter so that the starting salary is $60,000 by fiscal 2026.
Using Kirwan Commission numbers, the St. Mary's school system is behind $13 million that it was promised from the state last August , Smith said. "It makes this job very tough," he said.
"I just don't think the public and the politicians are absorbing the message," Allen said.
The budget includes $123.7 million from the state, $2.48 million from the federal government and 1.07 million from other sources.
COVID-19 update given
Smith reported "good news" in regard to the coronavirus.
After having about 300 cases per week among students in January, the last two weeks saw only 125 and 21 cases, he said.
Among staff, after about 60 cases a week in January, the last two weeks saw only 14 and 10 cases, he said.
Smith noted that, according to state law, the school system must meet one of three metrics in order to rescind the mask mandate. Smith is not optimistic that St. Mary's will meet any of the three before the law expires (see graphic). Board chair Karin Bailey noted that the state's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review moved the expiration date from Feb. 15 to July 1.
The third metric requires the county's weekly case level per 100,000 to drop to at least 50, or seven per day. Last week, St. Mary's had 635 cases, or 90.7 a day, he said.
Smith noted that school staff has a vaccination level of 86%. However, the vaccination rates of age groups 5-11 and 12-17 and the county as a whole are all static at 22%, 53% and 63%, respectively.
Smith said he keeps getting emails from parents asking the school system to end the mask mandate, but he said his hands are tied.
In other news, the board unanimously approved calendars for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The first day for students in the fall is Aug. 24.