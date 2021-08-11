St. Mary's public school athletes and band members should be hitting the turf at some point in the future after the school board on Wednesday approved a contract for turf field designs at all three public high schools.
During the school board's Aug. 11 meeting, the members approved a $300,000 contract with Athletic Field Consultants of Queenstown to design artificial turf fields at Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown high schools.
Although the design is just the start of the process, St. Mary'a public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith said there have been conversations about partnering with the county commissioners to provide all three high schools with turf fields as soon as the 2021-2022 school year.
The commissioners earlier set aside $2.5 million for the estimated $4.6 million needed for the projects. Smith said the school system may contribute some of its funds to bring the project to completion sooner.
"It is an absolute priority to do it this year," he said.
"We would not want to do one field a year," said Michael Watson, director of facility coordinating. "It's cheaper to do all three simultaneously."
Board member Cathy Allen said that a memorandum of understanding could be developed with the county that would involve use of the county's six artificial turf fields in addition to the three to be built at schools for tournaments and such.
Watson noted that the county used the same contractor the school system is planning to use. He said installing the fields in the fall is recommended, but the summer is also a possibility.
"There's a big difference in play between a grass field and a turf field," Allen said. "It's much faster on a turf field. Not being able to practice on a turf field puts our athletes at a disadvantage." She noted that the conversation in St. Mary's County about adding turf fields has been going on for many years.
Watson noted that the three turf fields would be stadium fields and not practice fields.
Student board member Judy Nguyen asked if soccer or field hockey players would be able to use the turf fields. Watson said yes. That would be in addition to football and lacrosse teams.
Board member Mary Washington asked if the marching band would be able to practice on the turf fields. Watson said yes.
"Hopefully, this will prepare us to move forward" when the project is fully funded, Watson said.
Chopticon High getting new press box
In other news, the board approved a $338,000 contract with Vantage Stadium Systems to design and install a prefabricated press box at Chopticon High School. The contract also includes a contingency of $37,000.
The current press box was constructed prior to 1982, said Paola Laino, director of design and construction. She noted that a lot of damage to the floors and walls of the press box has occurred over the years due to water damage.
Replacing the press box has been a priority for some time, she said.
The contract for a new two-story building with a camera deck includes demolition and foundation work, she said, adding that the current camera deck hasn't been used for a while due to its poor condition.
The press box will be air conditioned and include heating with a one-year warranty.
Target completion date is November or December.
"It's long overdue," Nguyen, the student board member, said, noting that other county high schools have already had press boxes replaced.
Laino noted that state Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) sponsored a bill 2020 to provide $100,000 in bond funding for the project. It received final state approval on April 7.
Students, staff and the community will use the new press box, she said, noting that $275,000 of the school system's capital improvement project funds will be used for the $375,000 project.
She noted that Vantage Stadium Systems is a sales agent for Dant Clayton Corp., which she said has a good reputation.
Allen asked if the press box will be compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Laino said it will not have a lift, but will have ADA-compliant stairs.
She noted that the school system is working on adding fiber optics to all three high school stadiums. The current sound systems and speakers will be used for now.