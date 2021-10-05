The St. Mary's school board voted Oct. 5 to approve $2.5 million for artificial turf fields at each of the county's three public high schools.
That action — which was part of a budget amendment — moves to the county commissioners for final approval, who had already set aside $2.5 million for the fields. The school board's action would be for matching funds, board vice chair Cathy Allen said following the meeting.
Another item that was included in the budget amendment was almost $2 million for "other post employment benefits" for future retirees. Allen said those benefits are for the long-term, "30 years" into the future. She noted that the board had already included an extra $2 million in the current budget for such expenses.
The $4.5 million for turf fields and future retirees are for non-recurring items using unrestricted funds.
Superintendent Scott Smith said the funds were being spent on "an exciting thing [fields] and a responsible thing [retirees]."
Smith said that with new artificial turf fields at the county's three public high schools, it looks as if all of the high school graduations next year will be outside on the new turf. He said construction will begin in November and be completed by sometime next April.
"There are a lot of people who are going to be very happy campers right now," board chair Karin Bailey said, in reference to the turf fields.
Some $11.7 million in extra funds from last year were available for several reasons, including $2.7 million for less school bus fuel spent due to remote learning during COVID-19 and $2.2 million for not having to pay substitute teachers and extra curricular activity coaches, according to Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent for fiscal services.
Allen said a significant chunk of the remainder of the $11.7 million, or about $6.6 million, is going for current employee health care costs, noting that some delayed health procedures last year.
In other news, the board approved a $1.88 million contract with Gaghan Mechanical Inc. of Alexandria, Va., to install two 350-ton chillers and cooling towers at Chopticon High School. They would replace two 260-ton chillers that have been in place since 1999.
Steve Whidden, director of maintenance, said the work should be completed by April 15 next year. The company was deemed the lowest responsible bidder of the nine who submitted bids, he said. It includes a contingency of $132,213.
Also Tuesday, certified public accountant Chris Lehman of Owings Mills delivered what Bailey called "a clean audit" for fiscal 2021, noting, "They didn't find anything they could criticize us on."
The board also voted to accept a $200,000 grant for school safety.
In regard to COVID-19, Smith said he got his "Brewster booster" shot on Saturday, and noted that the county had 641 cases over the past week.
The vaccination rate for ages 12 to 17 in St. Mary's County was "about 40%," he said.
"The only way we're going to conclude this very long chapter in our lives is through vaccine and vaccinating," he said. "I know I'll get my emails. So be it. Thank you for your opinion."
The school board's next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 20.