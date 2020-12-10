St. Mary’s public school officials presented the initial draft of a $233 million budget on Dec. 2, and Superintendent Scott Smith gave target dates for a return to school in January.
If COVID-19 health data indicators decline enough, Smith said the plan is to bring Phase 1 special education students back to schools on Jan. 4. He halted the system’s back-to-school plan last month after the youngest elementary students started returning Nov. 4 due a rise in health metrics, and then said students would receive virtual learning through December.
Phase 2, which includes prekindergarten and grades 1, 2, 6, 9 and 12, would begin Jan. 11.
The remaining students would begin returning Jan. 25.
“It might take us until March to get back to some semblance of normalcy day-to-day,” Smith said.
Budget creeps up
School board chair Karin Bailey said they are starting the budget process earlier this time around so the St. Mary’s County commissioners can tackle the largest portion of their budget first.
The draft $233 million fiscal 2022 budget is $2 million more than the current budget, Smith said.
The school system has 414 fewer students this year, mainly because parents of elementary school children decided to homeschool. Smith noted that about 200 of these are kindergarteners, and “almost all” of them are elementary school students.
“It’s incredibly difficult for them to be online,” Bailey said of the youngest students. “It’s much easier to enter into a homeschool program that perhaps is not as time-consuming” as virtual learning.
On Dec. 1 during a meeting with county commissioners, Smith said the system could lose around $5 million next year because of the drop in students this year if the legislature doesn’t make them “whole.”
“They absolutely positively have to pass legislation to hold us harmless,” Smith said, referring to the General Assembly, which is scheduled to meet in January.
Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, presented each budget category. “There are no new initiatives or positions in this budget,” she said. “All departments were asked to cut their budgets 10%.”
McCourt said that salaries and benefits for employees account for 93% of the budget, or $217.45 million.
Smith noted the budget increase is “just about honoring our commitments to staff” regarding pay increases. In the Dec. 1 meeting with county commissioners, Smith noted a step increase and a 1.75% cost-of-living adjustment are included for employees. On Dec. 2, he added that the COLA is really a “salary-scale adjustment to better align with other neighboring counties.”
“This is one of the most straight-forward budgets that we’re ever going to present,” he said, noting that the pandemic “is the greatest crisis that public education has ever faced in the United States.”
The school board will meet again Dec. 16 for a budget work session. A public hearing will be held Jan. 6, followed by another work session on Jan. 13. Budget approval by the school board is slated for Jan. 27 before the budget is officially sent to the commissioners for their consideration.
