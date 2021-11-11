An equity needs assessment was the main topic of discussion at the St. Mary’s school board’s Nov. 3 meeting.
A contract with Insight Educational Group of Encino, Calif., was approved June 14, and a report received Oct. 18 made various recommendations, some of which the school system will be able to build on from earlier efforts, school officials said.
The data used for the report came from the 2018-2019 school year due to the last two years being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Students of color were twice as likely to be impacted by school suspensions, according to Kelly Hall, St. Mary’s public school system’s chief of equity, engagement and early access.
In response to the report, board chair Karin Bailey said, “I don’t think we have an ‘a ha’ moment” as it reflected some things that school officials already knew.
The report included information from anonymous, voluntary surveys of students, school staff and leadership, and others. Hall said 1,895 people responded.
One of the report’s recommendations was to improve recruitment and retention for teachers and other staff of color.
There is a perception that recruitment and retention efforts for staff members of color are often based on identity, along with a perception that there are obstacles for staff of color to advance, Hall said.
Although he said that it’s very important to address and work with these findings, Superintendent Scott Smith added the report included recommendations, “but they don’t have a solution.”
He said dealing with the perceptions has to be dealt with one person at a time. These perceptions “can’t be the thing that prevents you from advancing. Hopefully it’s not,” he said.
“As the great bard said, ‘All the world’s a stage,’” he said. “You’re part of the play. You’re in the action. You don’t get to sit aside and criticize because we’re all going to be evaluated by how well the play goes on.” This was an apparent reference to staffers who have the above perceptions.
Smith said he was “heartened by a lot of what I read” in the report. “It presents some of the same challenges we’ve faced for a very long time.”
According to a report last year by the Maryland State Department of Education, 5.8% of the St. Mary’s public school system’s nearly 1,500 professional staff were Black, and 5% identified as either Asian, Hispanic, American Indian or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific islander, or as two or more races.
According to the U.S. Census, the Black population in St. Mary’s is about 15%, while the combined other categories listed above total 12.7%.
Smith noted that there is a state and national teacher shortage, including of persons of color.
Other local school systems are dealing with the issue of hiring people of color, including Charles County, according to Charles County school board chair Latina Wilson. “The pipeline is not producing African American teachers,” she told Southern Maryland News in June. “We need more minorities in the career field of education.”
“We feel like we have a good foundation,” Hall said. “If they didn’t see it, maybe we need to communicate it better.”
Two of the recommendations included developing a district equity team and assisting in developing school-based equity teams.
Regarding these two points, Hall said, “The structure is there. We can enhance [it].”
Other recommendations included establishing a supportive committee and developing a restorative systemwide process for implementation, enforcement and reporting of disciplinary matters.
Hall said some of the necessary elements are in place already. “Staff and community stakeholders are unclear about definition, vision and current equity practice,” she said.
“We’re on the right path,” Smith said. “We just need to do more walkin’.”
Hall noted the school board approved an equity policy in December 2019, as required by the Maryland State Department of Education.
