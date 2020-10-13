A virtual Oct. 13 forum that had been scheduled for District 2 St. Mary's school board candidates Jim Davis and Heather Earhart was canceled the morning of the event.
Incumbent Jim Davis said he canceled because of an "urgent family matter."
Davis said he has enjoyed participating in previous forums when he's run for election over the past eight years. He was unsuccessful the first time around in 2012 against incumbent Cathy Allen, but won an open seat in 2016 with 62% to Justin Fiore's 37% of votes.
Earhart said it was unfortunate that the forum was canceled, but wished Davis' family the best. Earhart announced in January that she was running for the position. On Tuesday, she said getting to the national standard of 15 students for one teacher is a worthwhile goal for St. Mary's.
Allen, who was re-elected in 2016 to an at-large seat with 61.6% to Chris Krush's 31.9%, faces a challenge this year from DeForest Rathbone, whom she and Krush defeated in the 2016 primary.
A League of Women Voters candidate forum was not scheduled for the Allen-Rathbone race because Rathbone previously declined to participate in the virtual forum.
A former nurse, Allen said she respected the LWV's decision to socially distance in light of COVID-19.
District 4 incumbent Mary Washington is running unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election.