A lifelong Republican is challenging incumbent Randy Guy (R) for commissioner president in St. Mary’s County.
Rita Weaver, who is in her second four-year term on the St. Mary’s school board, filed for the new position. She will face Guy in the GOP primary in June.
In a press release, Weaver said she wants to be a “full-time commissioner.” She declined to criticize Guy, but said, “If they like the way he’s doing things, that’s fine. If they want someone with new ideas, vote for me.”
A native of Wernersville, Pa., Weaver said she joined the Army Reserve and served for two years before joining the Navy for eight years. While in the Navy, Weaver said she oversaw the operational budget for one squadron that was “in the millions.”
She was later an emergency room and psychiatric nurse for 24 years.
Weaver said she bumped into St. Mary’s Commissioner John O’Connor (R) on Monday, Oct. 25, when he was coming out of the board of elections office and she was going in.
“I think we were both surprised and had a nice little conversation,” she said. “We wished each other luck.”
Weaver added that her decision to run had nothing to do with O’Connor’s decision to withdraw this week from his earlier filing for the commissioner president seat and instead run for his current seat as District 3 commissioner, representing northern St. Mary’s County.
In a text message, O’Connor said that many calls, messages and in-person discussions with constituents persuaded him to continue in his current seat.
While serving on the school board, Weaver said people have come to her about various problems, and sometimes she has intervened to help and other times educated them. If elected as commissioner president, Weaver said she would be in a better position to assist.
“The county is fantastic, but I think there’s things we can improve on,” she said, noting she’s lived a life of service.
Weaver is a director of the St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau and a member of St. Clement’s Hundred, which helps take care of St. Clement’s Island.
She and her husband, Greg, have two sons, Zechariah, 27, and Moses, 22. The Weavers own a farm in Dameron.