During a Dec. 1 meeting, the St. Mary’s school board heard a proposal that would do away with valedictorians and salutatorians beginning with the graduating class of 2026.
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction, and Alex Jaffurs, assessment and accountability officer, presented the proposal to the board as an information item and said it would be coming before the board for approval in the near future. The board’s next meeting is Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
Bachner told the board the changes have been in discussion for three years.
If approved, the new policy would offer students the following rankings: summa cum laude, or “with highest praise,” for 4.25 GPA or above; magna cum laude, or “with great praise,” for GPA of 4.0 to 4.24; and cum laude, “with praise,” for 3.75 to 3.99 GPA.
Graduating students with the summa cum laude designation would vote on who their graduation speaker will be, according to the proposal. The speaker would be someone within the summa cum laude designation.
Other changes would allow all classes taken outside a St. Mary’s public school to be placed on the student’s transcript. Currently only those classes that meet a graduation requirement are listed.
A similar system is currently used at the University of Maryland systems, a board document states.
In the 2021 graduating classes at the county’s three public high schools, the following numbers of students would have received the three rankings: 79, 76 and 95.
Vice Chair Cathy Allen said she’s heard a number of complaints in recent years with those frustrated about students “gaming the system” to get Advanced Placement classes. She said some are able to sign up earlier than others for those courses, which offer a weighted grade that can lead to a higher GPA.
She encouraged the administration to take a flexible approach in regard to class ranking.
Chair Karin Bailey — who was re-elected by the board to the position during the meeting, along with Allen — said she recently found out that some colleges no longer consider grade point average, although board member Jim Davis said it often is still considered but not given as much weight as before.
Superintendent Scott Smith noted that some students who may have taken theater arts have instead taken AP classes to better their class ranking because of the added weight given to the latter.
Contracts approved
In other news, the board approved a $651,608 design contract for a renovation of Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School. The company chosen was SEI Architects Inc. It includes a contingency of $33,000.
An $83,640 predesign study for an HVAC renovation at Chopticon High School was approved for Alban Engineering Inc. with a contingency of $41,360.
As part of the consent agenda, the board agreed to hire a new science teacher at Leonardtown High School. Michele Angel, a graduate of Clemson University, will be replacing Kim Kenworthy, whose last day is Jan. 1. Angel’s salary will top $80,000, according to a board document.
Bonuses for shots
Smith noted that the board earlier approved $200 bonuses for employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Some 1,400 employees have submitted documentation to receive the bonuses through Nov. 30, he said.
He added that the system is also offering $200 bonuses for any substitute employee who works 20 days between Dec. 1 and Jan. 28.
The student lottery for the system’s public charter school, Chesapeake Public Charter School, will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, Smith said.
Theater performance starts this week
Smith announced that Great Mills High School will host “The Grinch, The Panto” on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Times are 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 9 and 10 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. Dec. 4 also has a showing at 2 p.m. at the school’s auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
