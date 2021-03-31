While students and teachers enjoy spring break, the St. Mary’s public school system is preparing to bring some groups of students back to school four days a week for the fourth marking period, rather than the two days currently offered in the hybrid-model.
At last week’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith explained even with 13,000 students attending classes and over 2,300 employees “making sure that’s happening each day,” positive COVID-19 cases in the schools have been minimal.
Among students who chose to attend in-person, all of who had the opportunity by March 1, just four tested positive in that first week, three in the second week and none last week. He mentioned “some virtual students tested positive” last week, inferring it was more likely for a student who was not attending in-person school to test positive. “We’ve made it to spring break … when we come back, that ends the third marking period,” Smith said. “For the fourth quarter, starting April 2, we’re going to create a Phase 3B, which means we’re going to create another cohort of kids … invited to come back to school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.”
He shared this group would include special education students, English language learners, homeless students and students who are currently failing a course. Schools here and around the nation have reported much higher fail rates during the pandemic than in previous years.
Schools were tasked with identifying and reaching out to parents, letting them know their children have the option of coming back four days a week.
“We’ve looked at numbers and we examined classrooms … staff and teachers are looking at how that will look so it will be a manageable number based on what the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has shared with us,” Smith said.
A survey was sent out to parents last week asking them what their plans were for the fourth marking period, offering the option for students still learning only virtually to return to school buildings.
The superintendent said, “If you would be interested in attending four days a week, even if you don’t fall into one of the cohorts, at an elementary level,” parents should let the school system know as “who knows what we will be able to accommodate.”
He claimed that for the rest of this school year, “Our emphasis will be on doing the most we possibly can for kids, trying to have kids as engaged as possible, recover and really bring a great deal of attention to our seniors.” Great Mills and Leonardtown high schools currently have approved prom plans, he added, and Chopticon High School has sent their plan to the county health officer.
Smith shared last week that a committee has been meeting since January planning commencement exercises at each school for the seniors. Details of those plans have not been made available.
“We are going to allow as many people to participate and spectate as currently permissible by the governor’s orders,” he said, adding the Public Schools Superintendents’ Association of Maryland is currently petitioning the governor for a special exception for certain events, such as graduation, foregoing some social distancing guidelines to allow more people to attend.
Starting in July and going through August, the superintendent mentioned summer school and recovery options will be available, essentially making year-round school an option for those who need it.
Karin Bailey, school board chair, said in an interview that the board is “totally supportive of the superintendent’s plan,” and so far, “feedback from parents has been positive.” While some parents have already been contacted regarding the four days a week option, she claimed students are still being identified and they do not yet know how many will choose to return.
