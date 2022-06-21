On June 15, the three Republican candidates for St. Mary's County sheriff participated in a forum for the second time in two weeks and discussed some additional topics.
Todd Fleenor, Steve Hall and John O'Connor are vying to replace four-term incumbent Tim Cameron (R), who is not running again. No Democrat or independent filed.
Fleenor, who recently retired after 22 years with the St. Mary's sheriff's office, said he's running, in part, "for the men and women ... that are scared to come out here and do their jobs because of the fear of internal investigations."
O'Connor, a current county commissioner who formerly served as a law enforcement officer at several agencies outside of St. Mary's County, said he wants to change the culture of the local sheriff's office.
Fleenor said O'Connor has been fired twice and is running to get another badge, but O'Connor said he resigned once in lieu of termination and the second time was a data error evidenced by the fact that he resigned from that position a year and a half later.
Hall was asked how he would increase diversity in the office. "We're doing fairly well right now," he said, noting Black officers make up "about 7%" of the sworn officers. The percentage is a little higher among correctional officers, he said.
The county's Black population is about 15%, according to the U.S. Census.
The candidates were asked what life lesson they've learned from their time as police officers.
"Watching officers being unfamiliar safeguarding civil rights," O'Connor said, adding that's why he enjoys being an instructor and field training officer.
Fleenor said he learned empathy for police officers. "They are put in situations that administrators haven't been in years," he said.
Fleenor was asked to explain his "tougher on crime" slogan. "We shouldn't have 'hug-a-thug' programs," he said. "Criminals should not have any rights."
Asked what they would do differently than the current administration, Hall said he would hire quality people and put them in district stations in Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park and in the new headquarters, adding that a groundbreaking for the latter is scheduled for 2026.
In addition, Hall said he would institute a mentoring program for new deputies.
Fleenor said he would "say no to some things" and "say yes to adding as many people as I can in high-crime areas," and change a flawed internal investigations policy.
O'Connor said he would ensure district-based policing. He said there were 62 traffic fatalities in the county from 2014-2018 and noted there is not an active traffic unit.
All three said they would work with the Navy at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
"I believe there's room for opportunity there," O'Connor said. "The relationship with the Department of Defense is fractured and has deteriorated in the past four and a half years. They have resources on base that can be used for the southern end of the county."
O'Connor was asked how a previous police department that he worked for was able to reduce crime 22% in nine months.
O'Connor said they used saturation patrols to get 14 guns off the streets during that time period. "We got to the crimes before they happened," he said, noting some of the guns were stolen and some had been converted to fully automatic.
Fleenor said it was possible because the manpower was low in that police department. "That's why you can inflate the numbers," he said.
O'Connor was asked if he is committed to being sheriff since he also filed for and withdrew from the commissioner president position and his current county commissioner seat earlier this election cycle.
O'Connor said he withdrew from the commissioner president election because Randy Guy (R) changed his mind and decided to run again. O'Connor said he wouldn't file for sheriff if his wife Elizabeth worked there, but he decided to since she recently retired.
O'Connor said he could've chosen the "easy route" of running for his current seat, but decided to run for sheriff. "I knew it would be an uphill battle," he said.
"He had his political signs outside my yard the day he filed," Fleenor said, apparently referring to O'Connor.
Fleenor was asked how he would stop violent crime. Fleenor said he would start using neighborhood checks and foot patrols "like we used to."
"I will be transparent and a sheriff you can trust," Fleenor said. "Capt. Hall, I love him to death. You can't lead from behind a desk."
"I come out on every critical incident," Hall said. "I'm out from behind that desk quite often." Hall said he's worked for the sheriff's office since 1994 and has been a supervisor for 22 years and a commander for 12.
The last day to register to vote for the July 19 primary is June 28.