Steve Hall is looking to take advantage of an opportunity to serve his county more.
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office captain is running for the Republican nomination to replace current Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) in next year’s election.
Hall, 51, was “an Army kid” but was raised in St. Mary’s County since age 6.
He started with the county as a correctional officer and worked there for two years before he moved over to the sworn law enforcement side, he said. That was 27 years ago.
Hall, who has a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis on law enforcement from Western State College in Gunnison, Colo., said he knows what the challenges are that the county is facing.
Some of those include replacing a long-time sheriff. Cameron is nearing the end of his fourth four-year term, and said he does not plan to run again.
Other challenges include responding to police reform bills that recently passed the General Assembly, replacing a number of officers who plan to retire soon — Hall knows of at least seven so far, and retaining officers who are hired.
The process for new hires can last as long as 18 months, he said. This includes training and the time it takes to complete a background check, which can last for up to six months.
Hall wants to do a better job of mentoring young officers, help them build a “career ladder” to advance through the department and keep the pay and benefits package competitive.
He said the county commissioners have done a good job of the latter, but emphasized that it has to continue. As an example, he said Anne Arundel County is offering sworn officers “an ungodly amount of money” to transfer.
He wants to continue the community policing model begun by Cameron by fully utilizing district stations. A third recently opened in California, but it is currently being used by the criminal investigations unit due to lack of space at the headquarters in Leonardtown. The county’s capital improvement plan includes a replacement for the headquarters in fiscal 2026.
Ideally, Hall would like to see the district stations staffed 24/7 by patrol officers.
He noted that the sheriff’s office needs to hire around 20 correctional officers just so it can open the new “F Wing” at the jail, which will be used to house women and include a pharmacy.
The sheriff’s office is authorized for 164 sworn officers but currently has 140. The jail is authorized for around 100 correctional officers but has around 80, he said.
Hall is married to Faith Hall. The couple has two sons, Trent, 24, and Clay, 23. Hall said his grandfathers came to St. Mary’s in 1939 and 1949, reflecting his family’s strong roots in the area.
