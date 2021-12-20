St. Mary's public schools Superintendent Scott Smith is proposing a $20.7 million increase in the schools budget for fiscal 2023.
Smith and Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent for fiscal services, made a presentation about the budget during the school board's Dec. 15 evening meeting.
The proposal would increase the unrestricted portion of the budget from $237.5 million to $258.2 million, including asking for $7 million additional from the county commissioners.
The budget envisions receiving another $15 million from the state with declines of $171,000 and $184,039 from federal and other sources.
This would result in 51.8% of the unrestricted funds coming from the commissioners and 46.6% from the state.
Among the projected increases are: $3.8 million for health care and property and liability insurance; $2.45 million for special education; $2.9 million for plant operations due to utility cost increases; $5.4 million for funds for negotiations for salaries and wages; $2.73 million for textbooks and instructional supplies; and $3 million for transportation, including bus drivers' salaries.
"At the core of this budget is a continuing commitment to our negotiated agreement for our employees," Smith said. He noted that the agreement, which was reached two years ago, includes a step increase and a 2% cost-of-living adjustment each year.
"It's about being competitive" to be able to hire people, he said. "There's a lot in this budget book. There's a lot of homework here."
He noted that the fiscal 2023 budget includes the last portion of a safety and security plan that the school system began to implement four years ago. The proposed budget includes an additional 10 full-time safety assistants and two managers. This would provide a safety assistant for each school site in the district, he said. Previous portions of the plan involved security vestibules and an upgrade of the public address system in each school.
School board chair Karin Bailey noted that grant funds, including federal CARES and ESSER funds, are part of the restricted budget. "A lot of positions" are funded through those funds, she said.
During his presentation, Smith noted that St. Mary's County government has an $80 million fund balance, including $50 million in undesignated funds. He referred to those numbers, which were discussed during a recent county commissioners' budget work session.
Smith said the county received $19.93 million more income tax revenue than was projected during fiscal 2021, which he called "great news."
"We have very, very, very good news in St. Mary's County," he said, noting the commissioners take a conservative approach to fiscal matters.
In addition, "Maryland is rebounding out of the pandemic [fiscally], if it ever really even dipped," he said.
The school board will conduct its first budget work session on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 9 a.m.
Their next regular board meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. Bailey noted it is on a different day of the week than usual.