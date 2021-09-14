The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force recently completed a three-month-long mission — the team executed 105 search warrants, made 65 arrests and seized 19 guns.
The task force continued efforts this summer that began in July 2020.
The reformed task force’s mission included a high visibility presence in at-risk neighborhoods to reduce the frequency of gun violence, interdiction enforcement to recover illegally possessed firearms from persons and vehicles, using covert investigative strategies to identify suspects involved in gun crimes, review and evaluation of both open and closed gun cases for intelligence and engagement with community members and organizations for information and support, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
“Over the past three months, the task force worked tirelessly to investigate and arrest violent criminal offenders who terrorized our community with a callous disregard for the sanctity of life,” said Lt. Shawn Moses, task force coordinator.
“I am immensely proud of the extraordinary hard work conducted by the Youth Gun Violence Task Force this summer,” Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said. “Their efforts in removing illegal firearms and arresting those carrying them has made a significant improvement in the quality of life in the St. Mary’s County community. Our work is not done. Our agency and our partners will continue to address these issues through community engagement, intervention efforts and prevention efforts."
The task force was a collaborative effort with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Attorney’s Office; the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary's County State’s Attorney’s Office.