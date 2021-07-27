High school students in St. Mary's public schools have options for their class schedules this coming school year.
Alex Jaffurs, director of assessment and accountability, told the school board on July 21 that high school students can form a "curated" schedule, combining on-site with virtual classes.
Elementary and middle school students will have to choose to be either completely in-person or virtual, he said.
Those students who choose to go virtual 100% will have to arrange their own transportation for extracurricular activities, although Superintendent Scott Smith said meals would still be provided to students who want one in some form or fashion.
Maggie Giles, an academic dean, noted the virtual academy is offered for grades 3 through 12. It includes a blend of synchronous, asynchronous and blended learning.
Two informational sessions were already held, but a third is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Zoom or in-person at the school board office, located at 23160 Moakley St. in Leonardtown. The Zoom link can be found at schools.smcps.org/virtual/.
Board Vice Chair Cathy Allen said she was unaware of any enrollment deadline for the virtual academy other than by the start of school, which is Monday, Aug. 30.
The July 21 meeting was the first for new student board member Judy Nguyen, a rising senior at Leonardtown High School. Nguyen said her focus this year will be on "reconnecting" in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the consent agenda, the board voted to continue trying to purchase a building that it is currently leasing at 23130 Moakley St. next to the school administration building.
In other news, the board voted to purchase $54,897 worth of instructional materials and online licenses that are required to implement Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling from Voyager Sopris Learning of Dallas.