Superintendent Scott Smith called it “a very exciting day.”
He spoke those words on Wednesday morning during the St. Mary’s school board meeting, noting that over 2,700 students were welcomed back to school buildings that day.
Another 2,700 were set to come back on Thursday, Nov. 5, with more to follow in two weeks.
Although he was excited, Smith expressed caution that school district staff are continuing to monitor coronavirus cases in the county. “We’ve seen an increase over the last several weeks,” he said.
Smith noted that the county had 7.68 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 on Nov. 2, which made it the third lowest county in the state. In addition, St. Mary’s had a virus positivity rate of 2.17%, which was the lowest in the state. Both were according to state data, he said.
However, using more accurate local data, Smith said the county had a positivity rate of 4.55%. This was higher than the state’s calculation, he said, “because our data [removes] all duplicates.” The local data removes anyone with more than one test during the seven-day rolling average calculation.
He explained that the district pushed back its reopening date from Monday, Nov. 2, to Wednesday, Nov. 4, because of the test positivity rate.
In addition, he said that local data showed a new case number of 6.58, which was lower than the state’s data.
Smith said the current data — between five and 15 new cases per 100,000 — shows the district should be using a hybrid plan for reopening, which it is doing. He said the school system will be working with the county health department to determine next steps to take.
“Parents, if your children have any COVID-like symptoms, do not send them to school,” he said, noting that these symptoms are very similar to that of the common cold, allergies or nausea, for example.
“This is exhausting, exhausting work,” he said, and thanked the school board for their support. “To be on a board that is as stable as this board obviously is a testament to the strong work you are doing.”
At Leonardtown Elementary on Wednesday morning, physical education teacher Rebecca Litten took her first class — which consisted of three boys — outside to exercise on the basketball court.
“It’s great to see the kids back,” said Litten, who’s been teaching in the district for 24 years and is in her third year at Leonardtown Elementary. “I missed working with them in person.”
When asked how it was teaching physical education to students virtually, Litten said students “got into it and acclimated very quickly. But it’s definitely better in person.”
