Members of the St. Mary’s redistricting board got an earful at their Nov. 18 public hearing at the Lexington Park library.
Numerous people in the standing-room-only crowd implored the board to redo its currently proposed map, with some speaking favorably of draft maps drawn by board members Patricia Richardson and Paul Thompson.
Jessica Proctor of Lexington Park said the proposed map would significantly change Districts 2 and 4 and divide the Black community in and around Lexington Park.
David Deaderick of Lexington Park called the proposed map “a profound mistake.” He said approving the “regressive” map would be the board’s legacy.
Leonardtown resident Larry Ludwig said the map divides Lexington Park into three sections.
Julie Randle said the proposed District 4 would stretch 25 miles long.
“Taking the county population and smearing it like peanut butter across four districts is not a valid computation,” Lexington Park resident Troy Cowan said.
Howard Thompson said the maps drawn by Richardson and Thompson “are great maps.” Richardson and Thompson, who were appointed by commissioners from Districts 2 and 4 respectively, voted against board member Matthew Burgan’s draft map, which passed earlier on a 3-2 vote to take to the public for comment.
Leonardtown resident Brandon Russell said the draft map “doesn’t sit right with me,” and noted that the commissioners do not approve the map. It goes into effect 60 days after submission by the redistricting board.
“We all know why this [board] made its decision,” Lexington Park resident Eric Heisler said. “It made its decision because it played politics.”
Leon Carrington of Lexington Park called the map “reprehensible” and said it should be subject to a judicial hearing. He referenced a bill sponsored by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) earlier this year, which could give a Democrat a fighting chance to be elected as a county commissioner in the current District 4 if passed. That bill would have done away with at-large voting districts. However, Carrington said the bill would have a negative effect if the new map were approved because it would dilute Democratic votes.
“This community is not [just] Black,” he said. “It is the most diverse community in the county.”
Liz Yokley of Great Mills said that if the board believes gerrymandering is wrong on the state level, “Why did you turn around and do it in our county?” Several U.S. congressional districts in the state — which were approved by the Democratically-controlled General Assembly — have been nationally criticized because of their odd shapes.
“Dr. Richardson’s map should count more. Women use both hemispheres of their brain more,” Leonardtown resident Brenda Songy said. Songy provided a caveat that left-handed men tend to use both sides of their brain. (Southern Maryland News does not know if Burgan, Thompson or board members Lance Johnson or Richard Johnson are left- or right-handed.)
“It’s quite clear the members of the St. Mary’s redistricting board have no interest in representing all [residents] of St. Mary’s County,” Lexington Park resident Charles Carrington said. He called the currently proposed map “nefarious.”
“You seek to dismantle the minority community,” he said, calling the map “a textbook example of gerrymandering.”
“Change your ways, repent and put forth a serious district map in good faith,” he said, which resulted in clapping by the audience.
Diana Little of Great Mills said she’s attended each of four public hearings on the draft map (a final hearing was set for Nov. 23). She said she’s not seen one person in favor of the map speak at any of the hearings.
Lexington Park resident Adrianne Dillahunt, an NAACP representative, said the map would move 28,266 people and “drastically alters the demographic makeup of Districts 2 and 4.” Continuing, she said, “It appears to be targeted at weakening minority voting blocs.”
She thanked Commissioners Mike Hewitt (R) and Todd Morgan (R) for highlighting the map-making process during commissioners’ time at meetings, but said the issue could have been avoided if they had appointed a bipartisan panel. All five redistricting board members are Republicans.
“You were set up to play hard for the team that picked you,” Ted Klapka of Tall Timbers said. “Look beyond that.”
The redistricting board’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. They are scheduled to present a final map to the commissioners on Dec. 14.
