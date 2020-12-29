The Maryland State Board of Education recently turned down an appeal about a Title IX complaint from the parent of a former Calvert County high school student.
Dunkirk resident Beth Bubser, whose daughter, Catherine, played tennis at Northern High School, originally filed a complaint with the Calvert public school system’s director of student services on Sept. 8, 2019, over a lack of equity for girls’ sports and both tennis teams at the school. The director at the time, Kim Roof, replied that her investigation did not reveal violations of the federal Title IX law of 1972, according to the state board of education’s Sept. 22, 2020, decision, which also outlined previous deliberations over the issue.
After Roof’s reply, Bubser filed an appeal to Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel D. Curry in December 2019, and Curry concurred with Roof in a Jan. 13, 2020, letter. Bubser then appealed to the Calvert board of education. Three tennis coaches from Northern High signed Bubser’s appeal.
At that point, Curry filed a motion to dismiss the appeal, stating that Bubser lacked standing as her daughter graduated on June 5, 2019. Bubser wanted changes to the boys’ and girls’ tennis facilities. There were four courts at the Owings high school and two at the adjacent Northern Middle School.
On April 20, 2020, the Calvert school board voted to grant Curry’s motion to dismiss Bubser’s complaint based on lack of standing. The board also determined that the tennis coaches also lacked standing as they were not part of Bubser’s initial complaint.
The state board stated that “[Bubser] raised concerns to [NHS Principal Stephen Williams] in May of 2020 regarding the number of tennis facilities prior to her daughter’s graduation. [These] concerns were for both the girls’ and boys’ tennis teams together. [Bubser] did not raise alleged gender disparity claims until her Sept. 8, 2020, letter to Ms. Roof, after her daughter was no longer a student in the school system.”
On Monday, Dec. 28, Bubser said her main beef is that Northern High School only has six tennis courts compared to their rival Huntingtown’s eight. Both schools are in the 3A classification, while Calvert’s two other high schools — Calvert and Patuxent — are in the smaller 2A classification.
Longtime Northern assistant tennis coach Chuck Barnes told Southern Maryland News in June that the U.S. Tennis Association had agreed to cover the costs of expanding the courts at the school from four to eight.
When questioned recently about this, Curry said Williams confirmed that some of the tennis coaches gave him information about applying for a USTA grant. A review of the grant requirements and stipulations led to a conclusion that it would not be something the school would do.
“There were details and stipulations in the grant that we would not be able or willing to meet,” Curry said in a Dec. 22 email to Southern Maryland News. He added that lack of space on the campus was an issue, “but the grant would not have likely been pursued even if we did have the grounds.”
In his reply, Curry noted that two other high schools in the county — Calvert and Patuxent — only have four tennis courts.
“From a district perspective, if it were a simple matter to get a grant for more courts at our high schools, we would be pursuing it for NHS and our other [two] high schools that have only [four] courts as well,” Curry said.
He noted that a new Northern High School was recently built on the campus of the old one. “Bids opened in 2015 were too high, so the project had to be cut back by about $10 million,” he said. “Many things were reduced or eliminated to make the project affordable, including gym space and locker rooms and computer labs. But as I recall, the tennis courts, numbering [eight] in the original planning, were reduced to [four] even before the first bid. Indeed, available space had much to do with it.”
Curry noted that Bubser “suggested often that we could have built more where we built student parking.” However, Curry said, “The capacity of the school dictated how many parking spaces we had to have so that was not an option. Though not a part of the construction costs, we did re-establish the [two] courts behind Northern Middle for use by the team in practice, if not during matches.”
Northern’s assistant tennis coach Chuck Barnes said the school’s three tennis coaches haven’t decided yet if they will file a Title IX complaint. Bubser said that she is not currently planning on filing a lawsuit.
Barnes said the Northern coaches didn’t believe there was discrimination against the girls’ tennis team, but rather against the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams as a whole. “Title IX applies to any segment of society,” he said. Specifically, Barnes said the tennis teams have suffered due to preference for other sports. “Just about every sport but swimming and cross country” has received preference over tennis, he said.
The two tennis courts at Northern Middle School were only upgraded last summer because of him complaining about them for years, he said. Barnes said they likely will be used for matches in the future, in conjunction with the new courts at the high school.
In spite of that, Bubser asked, “Why do some [team members] have to walk a quarter-mile or half-mile” to the the middle school tennis courts?
The state hasn’t yet given localities the go-ahead for spring sports, but Barnes is hopeful that will happen soon.
“They just unlocked the tennis courts last week,” he said, adding that the Northern High tennis teams were the only ones kept off campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the four-year Northern High School construction project, the tennis teams used four courts at Dunkirk District Park, courts that the county plans to tear down to build new ones, Barnes said.
According to Northern assistant tennis coach Bill Marks, a comparison of Calvert’s tennis courts to public schools in Charles and St. Mary’s counties shows those schools have the following number of tennis courts: six at Chopticon, six at Great Mills, five at Leonardtown, six at Lackey, four at La Plata, four at McDonough, 12 at North Point, eight at St. Charles, six at Thomas Stone and six at Westlake.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews