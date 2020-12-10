The state of Maryland is looking to modify student assessments next spring and to convert high school exit exams into an end-of-course assessment that is included as 20% of the final grade.
Those recommendations were discussed on Monday, Dec. 7, during a virtual meeting of the state board of education.
Jennifer Judkins, assistant state superintendent in the division of assessment, accountability and information technology, told the board that remote assessments will not be done this spring due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic this school year.
Responding to a question about how or if students who remain 100% virtual will be tested, Karen B. Salmon, state superintendent of schools, said, “When students are able to be in school, they will be assessed.”
Salmon added that she doesn’t think that schools will be able to use the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program tests and the state will have to come up with alternatives.
In regard to making high school assessments 20% of a student’s final grade and moving away from exit exams, board member Lori Morrow of Prince George’s County asked if doing away with MCAP tests would mean that assessment results will be received earlier than August or September. “We are looking into this and talking to other states,” said Carol Williamson, deputy state superintendent for teaching and learning.
Board member Charles R. “Chip” Dashiell Jr. asked if any other states are using end-of-year assessments as 20% of a student’s final grade. Judkins said many are.
Salmon said that information will be part of her office’s presentation during a January state school board meeting.
In response to a question from board member Gail H. Bates, Salmon said the state waived school assessments last spring due to COVID-19, “so we have a year that we’ve lost.” She added, “We are definitely concerned about learning loss.”
Salmon said student progress could be tracked in other ways, and cited an example of comparing test results from the 2018-2019 school year to the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The 13-member board voted unanimously to waive American government assessments this year as a graduation requirement after having done so last spring. Staff noted that most students take the course during their freshman year, but some may wait to take it their senior year for various reasons, including scheduling conflicts.
Safe to return?
The state superintendent also talked about the importance of returning students to school buildings for learning.
“We continue to emphasize that we must provide the opportunity for our students to return to school buildings in a safe environment with the appropriate health and safety protocols in place,” Salmon said at the meeting, according to a release. “The lack of in-person instruction is starkly reinforcing the inequities embedded in our society, and continuing the perpetuation of achievement and learning gaps, leaving our most underserved children even more vulnerable.”
Some teachers unions in Maryland and elsewhere have lamented a return to school in fears of the virus spreading to staff members and students.
“Several studies have suggested that COVID-19 transmission in schools is low, especially for younger students, when mitigation strategies are effectively implemented,” acting Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health Jinlene Chan said. “We must balance the overall health and wellbeing of the state’s school children and the need for them to be in school as the response to the ongoing pandemic continues.”
Chan claimed that the state health department is supporting local health departments with school outbreaks, prevention and investigation, and response.
Two of three Southern Maryland school systems — Calvert and St. Mary’s — began opening for some students this fall, but have since canceled those openings, with the exception of a small number of students, until at least January. A limited number of students are attending Charles public schools to access internet classes.
The state education department also outlined the return of high school athletics, with a “complete reimagining of traditional high school athletic seasons,” according to the release. A “Roadmap for the Return of Interscholastic Athletics” was created with guidance for health and safety measures and options for local school systems.
New graduation requirements?
Williamson presented a recommendation to the board about modified high school graduation requirements.
Salmon noted that the state hasn’t considered modifying the requirements for about 50 years.
Among the recommendations are requiring four years of math instead of three, one year of health instead of one semester and changing a requirement for one year of technological education to one year of computer science.
In addition, another recommendation involves eliminating advanced technology as a learning pathway in favor of career and technical education. Under the proposal, CTE would be one of three options for high schoolers, including a four-year college/university track and a third option that involves additional study of one particular area.
Board member Susan J. Getty wondered what a pathway to graduation would be for students who don’t qualify for CTE. Salmon said that the state needs to work more on the proposal. Tiara Booker-Dwyer, assistant state superintendent, noted that there are around 60 areas within the CTE program.
