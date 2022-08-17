On Monday members of the Maryland State Board of Elections voted unanimously to file an emergency petition with the court system seeking approval to count mail-in ballots prior to Election Day.

According to the elections board, the petition would also require any results from pre-election day canvassing be withheld until the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Staff writers Caleb M. Soptelean and Darryl Kinsey Jr. contributed to this report.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews