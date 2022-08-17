On Monday members of the Maryland State Board of Elections voted unanimously to file an emergency petition with the court system seeking approval to count mail-in ballots prior to Election Day.
According to the elections board, the petition would also require any results from pre-election day canvassing be withheld until the polls close on Election Day, Nov. 8.
A press release from the board stated the non-adversarial petition is being filed in a circuit court.
The action would leave the state’s 24 election offices less hamstrung as they were for the just-completed primary. Maryland is the only state that completely forbids processing of mail-in ballots prior to election day.
The petition is not to change the state’s law, but would seek an acknowledgement from the court that emergency action is needed.
Attempts by the Maryland General Assembly to enact a law permitting pre-election day canvassing of ballots received by mail were negated when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed passed legislation earlier this year.
The current law does not permit the processing of absentee and mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on the Thursday following Election Day.
“All local jurisdictions’ election administrators gathered and drafted a letter to the state,” Gail Hatfield, Calvert County election administrator, told Southern Maryland News.
The board’s statement about the case to be presented in court concedes the state elections board has “the burden of proving to the court that emergency circumstances that interfere with the electoral process require a remedy that is in the public interest and protects the integrity of the electoral process.”
Hatfield noted Calvert election officials finished its primary election tallies “on exactly that Friday [July 29, 10 days after the election]. We did the certification on Aug. 1.”
Calvert’s primary turnout was around 30%, but Hatfield stated the general election is likely to be at least double that.
In 2020, when mail-in voting was implemented, largely due to the pandemic, Maryland jurisdictions were able to began canvassing the submitted ballots before election day.
“We saved a lot of time and finished on the certification date,” said Hatfield.
“I hope it goes through because it would help us get the bulk of the votes counted before Election Day,” Wendy Adkins, St. Mary’s County elections director, said.
Adkins added that if the proposal is approved, the only votes to be counted after Election Day would be late-arriving mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 8 and provisional ballots.
St. Mary’s County’s primary election voter turnout was around 20%, according to election officials.
Charles County’s primary voter turnout was even more anemic. According to the Maryland Board of Elections website, 15% of Charles County voters cast their ballots during the July primary.
Calls to Tracy Dickerson, Charles County’s election administrator, seeking comment on the state board’s petition were not returned by press time.
While the primary is a done deal in Southern Maryland, the state’s primary results are not wrapped up, as extremely tight races in Montgomery, Frederick and Prince George’s counties remain.
In Montgomery, a runoff in the Democratic primary race for county executive is all but set, as challenger David Blair has filed for a recount. Blair trails incumbent Marc Elrich by less than 40 votes.
A Democratic primary race for a Frederick County Council seat and the House of Delegates District 23 Democratic primary could also be subjected to recounts.
Staff writers Caleb M. Soptelean and Darryl Kinsey Jr. contributed to this report.
