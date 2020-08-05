Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society has been working with the State of Maryland and Baltimore County on possible options to hold the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
“Today, it is with heavy hearts that the Board of Directors, management and staff of the Maryland State Fair and Agricultural Society Inc. announce the decision to cancel the 139th Maryland State Fair,” Maryland State Fair Board Chairman Gerry L. Brewster. Chair Brewster said in a release sent Wednesday. “Fortunately, we have received approval to allow youth and open class exhibitors from Maryland to show their animals in livestock shows following all proper protocols. Although this will not be open to the public, this will allow Maryland’s youth to showcase their hard work and will also allow the Maryland State Fair to fulfill its mission to educate and to showcase Maryland Agriculture.”
Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert fairs have also been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This decision was not made lightly. We have diligently tracked information, trends and options for dealing with these unprecedented public health issues,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. “We thank our supporters, exhibitors, vendors and fair patrons for allowing us the time to work through the complexities that surround this decision.
The only other time during the 142 year history that The Maryland State Fair was cancelled was during World War II, in our Nation’s time of need, when the property was used by the U.S. Army.
The Maryland State Fair Board of Directors, management and staff have already begun planning for next year when the Maryland State Fair returns Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, 2021.