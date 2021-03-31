The Maryland Department of Health this week relaunched its CovidCONNECT website, offering more streamlined access to comprehensive resources to support Marylanders who have firsthand experience with COVID-19. Through CovidCONNECT, users are able to find guidance and support from peers who share similar experiences and access resources to promote physical, emotional and mental health.
Re-launching CovidCONNECT opens the site to the public and allows for more expansive reach of resources, including new features like CovidCONNECTIONS—stories from real Marylanders who have personally felt the impact of the virus. The site will soon feature Covid stories from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions and will also increase its mental health support offerings, including a regular webinar series on coping with the pandemic.
CovidCONNECT first launched last May as a registration-only platform for those who tested positive or who had recovered from COVID-19. The site was primarily focused on information about plasma donation and clinical studies, but has since been expanded to include webinars and peer-led virtual support groups, developed in partnership between MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration and the Maryland chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Registration for the next CovidCONNECT webinar, Achieving Mental Wellness Through Self-Care Skills: COVID-19 and Beyond, is now open to the public. Learn more at covidconnect.health.maryland.gov.
For more information about COVID-19 in Maryland visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.
For the most recent Maryland COVID-19 data, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.