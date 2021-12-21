The Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission on Monday released a proposed statewide map for each of the legislative districts.
At first blush, it seems most, if not all, districts covering Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's are similar to the current configuration.
Del. Gerald W. "Jerry" Clark (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) said his district, 29C, has some geographic changes but is very similar to present.
"I think it doesn't do much to alter it one way or the other," the Lusby resident said. "If I had my druthers, I'd much rather go with the bipartisan commission's map so that Calvert has two delegates," including one shared with Anne Arundel. He was referring to the Citizens Redistricting Commission seated by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
The legislative commission's proposed map, which would need to be approved by the General Assembly that convenes in January, has Charles with District 28 (136,503 population) and District 27A, the latter shared with Prince George's County. In 27A, Charles has a population of 30,333 and Prince George's 14,941.
Charles County is large enough to have three delegates in District 28, currently represented by Debra Davis (D), Elizabeth J. Patterson (D) and C.T. Wilson (D).
Del. Elizabeth G. "Susie" Proctor (D) would represent District 27A.
St. Mary's County is divided between three districts, 29A, B and C, with 29A and 29B representing areas currently served by Del. Matt Morgan (R) and Del. Brian Crosby (D).
In addition to Clark's District 29C, Calvert would have District 27C, which is currently represented by Del. Mark Fisher (R), and District 27B, which is represented by Del. Rachel R. Jones (D). The latter district would be split between Calvert and Prince George's, with a population of 25,761 in Calvert and 19,740 in Prince George's.
Proposed Senate Districts 27, 28 and 29 also look to be similar to the current setup, which are represented by Sen. Michael Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's), Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary's).
The proposed map would further erode the political power of Baltimore city, shore up vulnerable Democrats, and create a few opportunities for Democrats to go on offense — even though they already hold supermajorities in both the House of Delegates and state Senate, according to Maryland Matters, an online news site.
Anne Arundel County’s District 33, which is currently a purplish district represented by Republican Sen. Edward R. Reilly, would be chopped into three subdistricts and become more favorable to Democrats, according to Maryland Matters.
Democrats currently control the Maryland Senate 32-15 and the House 99-42.
The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission was scheduled to conduct a virtual public hearing on the map from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.