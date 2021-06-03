On Wednesday, for the first time since March 25, 2020, the state of Maryland reported under 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This was another major milestone as the state emerges from the pandemic, according to a release from the office of Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
The state reported 65 new cases of COVID-19. One month ago, the state reported 939 new cases.
Also, the state’s case rate dropped to 2.79 per 100,000 — under 3 for the first time since March 30, 2020. The case rate has dropped by 88% since mid-April.
Kent County was the first jurisdiction in the state to enter the green zone, with a case rate under 1 per 100,000.
Official data by jurisdiction is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.
The state’s positivity rate is 1.44% — down 75% since mid-April. COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday were at 345 — down 72% since mid-April.
Maryland is reporting a total of 6,167,200 vaccinations, including one dose for 88.7% of seniors, and 70.3% of adults. Maryland has fully vaccinated 56.5% of adults, ranking seventh in the country.
In Charles County, a total of 74,491 people had received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of data reported Thursday morning. Also, 52,704 people in St. Mary’s received at least their first dose, and 47,519 in Calvert.
To get vaccinated — and be eligible for the state’s $2 million Vax Cash Promotion — visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
JESSE YEATMAN