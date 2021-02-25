The Maryland Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting approved the state superintendent’s request to move forward with revised spring assessments for 2021, with the assurance Maryland schools would not be held accountable for test scores not meeting state standards this year.
Jennifer Judkins, assistant state superintendent for assessment, accountability and information technology, presented to the board information regarding state assessments for spring 2021.
“Even though this is not a typical school year, we are in no less need of knowledge about how our students are doing, and actually, the need this year is greater,” Judkins said. “Now more than ever information about students’ understanding is essential.”
She pointed out national experts have urged states not to miss another year of assessments, as they did in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“The U.S. Department of Education is inviting states to request a waiver for the 2020/2021 school year from being required to implement and report the results of its accountability system. … It’s vital to separate assessment and accountability at this time,” she said.
Judkins claimed it was “urgent” to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning so they would be provided data to help in identifying what supports were needed to students with the greatest needs.
The U.S. Department of Education is also urging states to be flexible in administration of statewide assessments while allowing later testing and extending the test window. Judkins mentioned Maryland included both recommendations in its testing schedule.
“Testing windows have been extended out as far as possible and will remain open until June 4,” she shared.
To assist in shortening the total time for testing but still provide valuable feedback on essential content and skills of students, the state department of education is proposing to test students only in mathematics and English language arts.
She said the allowable time for the mathematics assessment is 2.6 hours and 4.6 hours for the English language arts assessment, “leaving plenty of time available on every testing day for instruction.”
In addition, the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program for spring 2021 assessments will have a “quick turnaround scoring feature that will allow educators, school and district personnel to see raw score data of how their students are performing,” the assistant superintendent noted.
Rose Li, state school board member, suggested making an amendment to pass the motion to approve the spring 2021 revised state assessment, requesting there is a “concerted effort … to look at reducing the hours of testing,” stating she “feels strongly it is possible.”
Karen Salmon, state superintendent, mentioned the original tests have already been reduced by two-thirds.
“We have to have at least some validity built-in,” she said, adding she cannot guarantee shortening the tests even more, but she can have a conversation about it.
In a 10-4 vote, the amendment passed, with the base motion to move forward with the state assessments passing 12-1, with one member abstaining from the vote.
