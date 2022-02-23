BALTIMORE — The Maryland school board voted 12-2 Tuesday to rescind an emergency regulation requiring masks be worn in schools, effective March 1, and return decisions about masking to local authorities. However, board President Clarence Crawford cautioned that until the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review votes, any action taken by the board cannot transpire.
That committee is set to meet on Friday, Feb. 25, at 2:30 p.m. for a virtual public hearing and a vote on the school board's request to rescind the mandate.
"We look forward to continuing to address the health and safety of all Maryland school children," according to a joint statement issued after the school board meeting from the committee co-chairs, Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) and Del. Samuel Rosenberg (D-Baltimore city).
Overwhelmingly, the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Maryland State Board of Education meeting included testimony from parents and community leaders imploring the board to lift mask mandates in public schools.
The school board heard from parents, teachers, healthcare professionals and local school board members. At times the testimony became emotional.
“You are teaching our students to fear their teachers, fear their friends and fear the air they breathe,” parent Ginger Picker said.
A walkout in protest of mask mandates for middle and high school students across Maryland was scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. There were no widespread reports of students walking out of school across the state.
Jamie Brenna, parent and spokesperson for Moms for Liberty, encouraged the board to allow those who want to wear a mask to continue to do so.
“They can and should ... meanwhile our kids suffer harm,” Brenna said. “Mask wearing exacerbates ADHD ... [and effects include] mental health and causing fear that if someone they love gets COVID it will somehow be their fault.”
Voicing support for strong mask mandates, one speaker said he thought if mandates were left in place it would allow for full attendance of graduation ceremonies.
“Parents on both side of this are tired,” said Adam Durand, a parent who voiced support for masking to continue in schools.
Prior to the meeting, James A. Newcomb Jr., president of the Caroline County Board of Education, wrote to the board expressing “support of Governor Hogan’s call to rescind the mask policy" adopted by the state school board.
“Given the availability of vaccines, access to PPE, the decreased pressure on our local hospitals and the improved health metrics in our schools and across the state, we believe it is time to return this decision back to local school systems,” he said. “Our students have benefitted both academically and in their social-emotional health by returning to in-person learning this school year. As a board, and together with our staff and local health department, we need to be able to make this decision regarding the next step in our children’s return to normalcy.”
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Educators Association spoke to the board.
“You have been proactive, the governor’s use of his bully pulpit doesn’t serve his constituents well ... health and safety is our priority,” she said. “Ventilation isn’t up to standard in many schools ... nor is clean drinking water.”
Bost further expressed concern that students and staff with medical needs should be provided with virtual learning options. She said concerns of the the state teachers union include “increased violence in schools and a mass exodus of educators.”
In considering the motion, the board reviewed current metrics presented by the Maryland Department of Health. Data showed the number of staff and students needing to quarantine across the state are down; the number of staff testing positive for COVID-19 had decreased statewide with the exception of Queen Anne’s; and the number of students tested positive for COVID-19 were lower in all counties except Somerset and Wicomico.
As of Feb. 14, only one county, Howard, had reached 80% of the population vaccinated — one of the metrics used under current off-ramp guidelines to unmask. And statewide, as of Feb. 13, only one pediatric ICU bed was in use due to COVID-19, and 10 pediatric acute beds.
In Southern Maryland, Charles County sent out a press release on Feb. 17 outlining steps to move toward standard operating procedures.
The release stated that testing for athletes and students in extracurricular activities was now optional in that county for all students, and masks no longer have to be worn during fine arts rehearsals and performances.
In a statement to Southern Maryland News, Calvert County public school administrators are consulting with the local health department on its next steps.
St. Mary's public school officials said in a statement that they continue to follow the direction of the state board of education and requirements set forth regarding facial coverings in school facilities.
According to the Maryland coronavirus dashboard, all three counties have seen a steep drop off in positivity rates since January.
Charles sits at daily positivity rate 2.3% as of Tuesday, below the state average of 2.92%. St. Mary's County and Calvert County both sit above the state average, at 5.8% and 5.37% respectively.
Most school systems are using five-day quarantine practices from the onset of symptoms for anyone with a positive COVID-19 test. And, unvaccinated exposed individuals must quarantine for five days, and vaccinated exposures require no quarantine.
Rachel McCusker, a teacher representative, told the board she is concerned about moving ahead without seeing the direction of the new variant and federal recommendations. She worries that staff will leave and students will exit the classroom in favor of virtual or alternative learning.
At present, four school systems are eligible with the current off-ramps. This includes Anne Arundel and Howard, reported board Secretary-Treasurer Mohammed Choudhury.
Board member Holly Wilcox wanted to postpone the decision to vote.
“It’s just another 30 days or so ... with high transmission rates still a consideration, thought needs to be given to keep preventative measures in place,” Wilcox said.
Supporting Dashiell’s motion, board member Vermelle Greene said local school districts are led by very intelligent superintendents and board members. Greene said local control needs to be returned to districts.
“We have incurred a lot of trauma,” said board Member Joan Mele-McCarthy, who urged “locals” to be proactive over potential bullying that might arise from some students continuing to wear masks while others do not.