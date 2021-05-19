The state is pushing to make the educational experience better for Black boys, taking several steps to address achievement gaps in education.
A task force put together by the Maryland State Board of Education called "Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys," put together eight months worth of research and studies focused on the disparities Black boys face in schools, with the aim to transform and improve the culture.
A resource guide was created for educators which highlights three keys areas: social, emotional and behavioral supports; recruitment and training of skilled, competent teachers and administrators; and curricula and instruction.
“Our Black boys are intelligent and capable. Like all other children, they want to learn and be successful. Yet, this will not happen if as a state education system we fail to educate them in ways that affirm their learning differences, attend to their social-emotional needs, appreciate their culture, set high expectations, and respect them as unique individuals,” Vermelle Greene, task chair, said in a press release. “Our Black boys are in crisis and they urgently need our help.”
The report cites data over the course of several years that show Black male students as the lowest scoring racial/gender group in the math and reading/ language arts areas of public school exams, while simultaneously having the highest suspension and expulsion rates. The data also reveals that Black boys have the lowest graduation rate in comparison to Black girls and other student groups.
“We must approach equity with urgency so that all children can realize the promise of public education,” Karen Salmon, outgoing state superintendent of schools, said in the release. “We have a call to action to work together to tackle the inequities and systemic racial barriers that persist for our Black students.”
To answer that call, the task force was convened last July and met through March. Based on information and feedback gathered over the eight-month period, each study group developed a total of 16 key recommendations for the state board’s consideration.
Forming three work groups, the task force group sought national and local best practices to inform actionable recommendations and solutions to any potential barriers. Each work group addressed one of the identified focus areas.
Examples of the recommendations include de-escalation and intervention training for all school staff, providing financial incentives to recruit and retain diverse teachers and administrators, and encouraging individual co-ed schools to create single-gender classes across grades or for selected subjects.
Following the presentation of the report at a recent state school board meeting, the task force will use feedback to refine and finalize its recommendations and to guide the next steps in engaging the state board, local school systems, and other stakeholders. Several local schools have expressed interest in piloting the guide including Calvert Elementary School in Prince Frederick and J.P Ryon Elementary School and Westlake High School in Waldorf.
Greene shared with Southern Maryland News there were a number local individuals involved in the task force such as Inez Claggett, the chair of the Calvert school board, Joe Sampson, principal of Calvert Elementary, and Diane Roberts, principal at Westlake High.
Greene said the advisory council will “help to get things started in the pilot schools,” which need to implement the recommendations as soon as possible.
“It’s important staff are prepared over the entire summer,” she said. “We don’t want to fail and the pilot schools will be the proof of concept.” Greene added there has to be “a lot of data collection,” and if things don’t work, they want to know so they can tweak the programs.
“We must help. This is a crisis,” she stated. “If Black boys are in crisis, so are we. … We can’t solve all of societies ills but we are going to push what we know works as far as education.”