Some of the challenges facing educators in Charles County were the topics of a one-hour online chat between a county commissioner and school board member last week.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) and Latina Wilson, school board chairperson, met for the one-on-one chat on the Charles County government’s Facebook page on June 17.
Stewart is a science teacher at an alternative school in Prince George County. She has served on the Charles board of commissioners since Dec. 1, 2014.
Wilson is a retired Army logistics major who said she decided to run for the school board in 2018 after getting involved with the Charles County NAACP in 2015 and became its education chair.
Wilson noted that earlier that day that Charles school system announced the hiring of and July 1 start date of Maria Navarro, who will replace Superintendent Kim Hill.
One of the challenges mentioned by Wilson is “the pipeline is not producing African American teachers.” She noted that she recently attended a job fair at the University of Maryland—Eastern Shore, which is one of four historically Black colleges in the state and also where she attended. Only eight teaching candidates were there, Wilson said.
Wilson said she was recently asked why she went to Pennsylvania to recruit teachers, and noted that the state of Maryland isn’t producing enough teachers to fill slots at public schools. Teacher retention is another issue; Wilson said the school system hired 341 teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.
Wilson said she is frustrated about that situation. “I haven’t been able to shake the tree enough,” she said. “We need more minorities in the career field of education.”
She said that 57% of the 26,000-plus students in Charles public schools are Black, 21% white, 11% Latino, 8% multi-racial and 3% Asian.
Stewart lamented that the teaching profession doesn’t seem to have the respect that it once did. “Not everyone is valuing a teacher like they were in the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s,” she said. “We need to build a culture where kids are looking at education as a career.”
Wilson noted that the school system implemented a task force pilot program, “equity and excellence for Black boys,” at J.P. Ryon Elementary and Westlake High 18 months ago. The schools are two of 11 in the state involved, she said.
“We’re a majority-minority county, and we need to deal with the challenges in the Black community,” Wilson said.
“We had a task force once before. They put together a report, and it was put on the shelf,” she said. “We’re going to follow up and follow through [this time]. It’s going to take work and collaboration with the county commissioners.”
Working with the community is going to require having some difficult conversations, Stewart said.
“We need to have civility and respect for people,” Stewart said. “We can disagree with ... Wilson on policy, but I can’t disrespect her. I wish people would understand that, especially as the news will continue to break about Dr. Navarro. We may not agree on everything. Have an open mind and have civility.”
“Out of every great change in this country, there is a catalyst for change and sometimes that change is leadership,” Stewart said.
Lack of civility is a source of “tremendous frustration” for her, Wilson said. “We have some folks they are playing with fire, and it’s a distraction we do not need right now.”
“We don’t need folks, I call them ‘keyboard cowards,’ because they do not understand the level of responsibility we are undertaking,” she said, later adding, “We don’t need sidebar social media cowards. They’re using it as entertainment. It turns into the Maury Povich Show. Instead of propagating propaganda, why don’t we have a discussion on how to make the profession more inviting?”
“We now live in a platform of social media. Sometimes people say things that’s not been well-researched. It generates misinformation and misconceptions,” she said. “Public education is collaborative. You don’t need to be in a reactionary mode.”
Responding to misinformation takes time away from more productive things, she said.
“How we handle disagreements really will tell a lot about us as a community,” Stewart said.
She noted that the school system is looking to hire a diversity and inclusion specialist and a school psychologist and encourages those who are educated in those fields to apply.
