A day before the country turned 245 years old, the Breton Bay Golf & Country Club in Leonardtown celebrated its 50th year with its annual Tom Waring Memorial Tournament.
“The layout is great, the course is in fantastic shape, so no, I’m not surprised at all that it’s still around,” said Kevin McCleaf, a government employee from Leonardtown who took part in the annual held on Saturday.
The tournament is named in honor of the man who helped develop the golf course and the surrounding Breton Bay residential community.
“Tommy didn’t know anything about golf when he did [develop it], but someone convinced him to build a golf course so he did,” said Leonard Ferris Sr., who has been a member of the member-owned club since 1977.
“He was all about community,” said McCleaf, who has been an on-again, off-again member for the past three decades. “He was an awesome man.”
But the 7,045-yard course is no pushover.
“It is a challenge and the layout on that course is incredible, but you need to bring your driver on this course,” said McCleaf, who added he used his driver on every hole, even the par-3 holes. “The other thing about the course is that it’s on the bay, so you get a steady wind every day from every direction. The last four holes are probably the best finishing holes in the state. They’re beautiful holes, but they’re also very challenging.”
Bill Jenner took top honors in Saturday’s tournament with a score of 75. Kyle Carranza (75) and Kevin Ferris (77) placed second and third, respectively.
“It’s definitely challenging,” said Kevin Ferris, a government employee who has played the course almost his whole life. “It’s a long course so as a kid I’d just stand up there [in the tee box] and hit it as hard as I could. But the greens have always been good, the layout’s good and it’s always an honor to play here.”
In the Net Division, which is score minus handicap, Kevin Wood bested the field with a 68, followed by Dale Abell (72) and Shannon Misner (73).
“It’s just a fun experience because you’re playing from the [longest tees] so it’s just a good experience to see what happens,” said Leonard Ferris, a 12 handicap golfer who shot a 45 on the back nine to finish with a 93. “It’s just a fun course. I love it.”
The course — which ranges from 5,586 yards from the gold tees to 7,045 yards from the black tees — opened July 3, 1971, with Waring as owner, Ted Pantaleo as club manager and Ellsworth Franklin as its pro.
A July 15, 1971, edition of The Enterprise newspaper featured a photo collage of the opening that included local dignitaries, executive chairman Gene Weimer putting and Waring hitting the first ball.
The article also added that “there were approximately 150 persons who watched the memorable event,” and a focal point of the buffet table was “a large cake decorated as a replica of the golf tee, fairway green and ‘golfers’ on the green.”
In 1981, Waring decided to sell, but was adamant on who he would sell to.
“He said, ‘I won’t sell it to an individual, but I’ll sell it to a community or to the members,” said Leonard Ferris, who started the Southern Maryland Amateur at the course in 1985.
McCleaf said Waring sold more than 450 shares at $750 each to the members.
McCleaf said the course, located at 21935 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown, is open to the public. “Good golfers like good golf courses and the greens are probably the best in the state of Maryland right now, but definitely in Southern Maryland,” he said.
For more information on Breton Bay Golf & Country Club, go to www.bretonbaygolf.com.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews