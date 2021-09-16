A 21-year-old Indian Head man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Sept. 10 for his part in a car crash that killed a 63-year-old hitchhiker.
Avery Lee Stokes was sentenced by Judge Joe Stanalonis and given credit for 393 days in jail. Stokes was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter by a jury following an early August trial.
Stokes was driving a vehicle that crashed in a rural Mechanicsville area on May 18, 2019. He had picked up Thomas E. Douglass before crashing into a tree.
Douglass was pronounced dead at the scene, while Stokes and his then-girlfriend, Alexandra C. Howard, were treated for their injuries and survived the crash.
The maximum Stokes could get for the crime was 10 years.
The state’s attorney’s office dismissed a charge of second-degree murder at sentencing.
The jury found Stokes not guilty of attempted first-degree murder and felony assault. He was acquitted of non-vehicular manslaughter by Stanalonis during the trial.
Charges of contributing to manslaughter with a vehicle and misdemeanor second-degree assault were nolle prossed, or dismissed, prior to trial.
During the trial, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detective Austin Schultz testified that Stokes “tried to explain to me a belief in an alternate universe” when he was voluntarily interviewed sometime following the crash. Schultz said that Stokes told him he didn’t recall anything about the crash.
Four people submitted letters to Stanalonis on behalf of Stokes prior to sentencing, including a cousin, a friend, his grandmother and a great aunt.
The cousin, Taylor Namm, and friend, Samantha Huber, noted that Stokes was a member of the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department, but was unable to complete training due to the crash. Huber said Stokes was planning to pursue a degree in information technology.
Stokes’ grandmother, Nancy Jones, said she and her husband, Otis Jones, raised Stokes from ages 2 to 12 until his father remarried and took Stokes and his sister to live with them.