The campaigning is over, the speeches have been made and the ballots have been counted, and now Southern Maryland has three new student members of local school board ready to serve their respective counties.
Amira Abujuma of North Point High School, Maggie Rathgeb of Northern High School and Manasa Iswara of Leonardtown High School will now take their places as a student member of the board, affectionally known as SMOB.
“I am thrilled to begin my work with the board of education,” said Iswara, who recently completed her junior year in St. Mary’s County. “I am looking forward to a productive year that focuses on the well being and success of our students and staff.”
“This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time ever since I found out that the position existed,” Abujuma said of her new post in Charles. “I’m just so excited to see what I can do.”
Rathgeb said her year as SMOB in Calvert will be “a really big part of my life, and something I’m going to dedicate a lot of time to. I’m really excited to share my voice.”
Charles County public schools held primary elections in late March and its general election took place in May. In the final ballot, Abujuma defeated David Yum of Westlake High School.
“The reason I ran is that I’m a very opinionated person, so sometimes I would address my own concerns and see nothing done about it,” Abujuma said. “A lot of times [people would] brush me aside and say, ‘There’s nothing we can do,’ and personally I believe there’s nothing you can’t do.”
Abujuma, who is a rising senior, is a member of her school’s Student Government Association, the National Honor Society and has been the National Technical Honors Society vice president of service for last two years. She is also the service coordinator for the Maryland Association of Student Councils.
“The main thing I want to do is improve communications between the board and students because I believe that students are highly underrepresented within our county,” said Abujuma, who will be sworn in June 27. “They don’t have a lot of opportunities to express their concerns or they often don’t get responses so I want to improve communications.”
A rising junior at Northern High School, Rathgeb defeated Eden Wainwright of Patuxent High School in the final ballot on Feb. 15.
“I’ve been involved in things related to student advocacy and student voice since middle school,” she said. “And [former SMOBs] have been big role models for me and really encouraged me to put myself out there.”
This past year, Rathgeb was a member of SBA, NHS, Key Club, mock trial, class council and as a member of the Patriots’ tennis team — she partnered with Charlotte Thon to win 11 of 13 doubles matches.
“I want to increase the value of a student’s voice on the board of education through communication with other students as well as my own,” said Rathgeb, who was sworn in last month. “I also want to be an outlet for the students and be able to emphasize student voice to the [other] board members. I definitely think it’s always something that can always be improved and worked towards growing.”
Iswara will replace current SMOB Judy Nguyen, who was also from Leonardtown High.
“I believe that education is one of the most formative aspects of childhood, and I wanted to contribute to making the educational experiences of the students of [St. Mary’s County] the best that they can be,” Iswara said of why she ran for the post. “I think student voices should be acknowledged and amplified, as students deserve representation in the decision making process concerning their education.”
This past year, she held a leadership position in the Spanish Honor Society, was in the Teen Court Program and was a member of the Raiders’ tennis team. Iswara has also been involved with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society since her freshman year and won the organization’s Students of the Year Maryland title in 2021.
“I plan to visit schools and meet students across our system, as I want them to know that they have a SMOB as a resource and as their representation,” said Iswara, who will be sworn in July 1. “I also want to focus on increasing the visibility of [the county’s public school’s] current mental health resources as well as working with the board to improve upon them. Currently, many of our school psychologists are working on a rotating basis, and if we can establish them at specific schools and ensure that students know about this resource, we can maximize their ability to truly help students who need them.”
