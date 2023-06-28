The Maryland Youth Advisory Council held its first town hall with Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) on Thursday, June 22, at the Prince Frederick Library. Students and parents asked the senator and youth council members about their concerns in the community.

About 20 to 30 teens and parents gathered to ask Jackson about everything from skateboarding lots to homelessness. Students could speak to the senator directly or submit questions on index cards to be kept anonymous.


  