Samuel Desai, left, and Grace Minakowski from the Maryland Youth Advisory Council introduce Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) at the MYAC Youth Town Hall event at the Prince Frederick Library on June 22.
Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) answers questions about drug abuse, gun violence and recreational activities at the MYAC Youth Town Hall event at the Prince Frederick Library on June 22.
Samuel Desai, left, and Grace Minakowski from the Maryland Youth Advisory Council introduce Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) at the MYAC Youth Town Hall event at the Prince Frederick Library on June 22.
Photo by Cecelia Shilling
Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) answers questions about drug abuse, gun violence and recreational activities at the MYAC Youth Town Hall event at the Prince Frederick Library on June 22.
The Maryland Youth Advisory Council held its first town hall with Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) on Thursday, June 22, at the Prince Frederick Library. Students and parents asked the senator and youth council members about their concerns in the community.
About 20 to 30 teens and parents gathered to ask Jackson about everything from skateboarding lots to homelessness. Students could speak to the senator directly or submit questions on index cards to be kept anonymous.
“Our biggest focus is engaging youth voices across the state and hearing what teens and other young adults want changed and what they’re passionate about,” Grace Minakowski, Huntingtown High School junior and MYAC legislative committee chair, said.
The meeting started off with questions about drug abuse, gun violence and youth recreational activities.
“How do you plan to tackle the detrimental effects of fentanyl in your district,” one student asked.
“I think one of the mistakes we make is picking and choosing what we bring awareness to,” Jackson said. “We need to spread that information. It’s about you and your choices. Be very careful; it’s too prevalent, too readily available.”
When asked about protecting students from gun violence, Jackson emphasized the importance of understanding laws. “We need to be strict and clear on what's legal and what's not legal,” he said.
MYAC Chair Samuel Desai, from Montgomery County, and Minakowski were facilitators for the event and aimed to keep the questions diverse, but certain topics like homelessness were prevalent, Desi said.
“One of the questions that really stood out to me was from a middle schooler at Calvert Middle,” Minakowski said. “He was acutely aware of the homelessness problem in Calvert County and he asked why certain buildings were going unused like the Armory building in Prince Frederick.”
That building is slated for demolition.
Many questions asked during the event referred to topics the council has discussed in the past, but suggestions like this help the council decide what to consider going into the next legislative session, Desai said.
“We really want to increase the dialogue between young people in Calvert County and their lawmakers,” Desai said. “There's large areas of the county where people aren’t being engaged.”
Minakowski hopes MYAC events can help close the gap between legislators and teens in their districts and also spread information about the council.
“It was a good event to promote who we are and what we do,” Minakowski said. “It was also about making connections and meeting people who might want to attend our events in the future.”
The council hopes to hold more events across Maryland over the next few months, with the next youth town hall on July 13 in Montgomery County. The council is also working to host an event next winter with the Calvert County Youth Professional Network, Minakowski said.