Since the start of the pandemic, educators have been concerned about how the massive disruptions to in-person learning caused by social distancing measures may have hurt student learning.
State school board members on March 22 received data that showed a harsh impact the pandemic had, especially on the state’s youngest learners.
Only 40% of Maryland kindergartners demonstrated readiness to fully participate in the curriculum, a sharp decline from the high water mark shown in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years.
“The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment data underscores the stark and unacceptable achievement gaps that have only been exacerbate by the pandemic,” Clarence Crawford, state board of education president, said.
The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, which measures skills and behaviors at kindergarten entry, is typically administered within the first two months of school. The system did not conduct a readiness assessment in the pandemic-affected year of 2020-2021.
This school year’s assessment also found that a growing number of students are registering as emerging readiness, or showing minimal foundational skills and behaviors that prepare them to meet kindergarten expectations.
The assessment found that 27% of students tested into emerging readiness, a six percentage point increased compared to 2019-2020, and a fourth consecutive year of increases in the emerging readiness category.
Declines in learning proficiency were also recorded across the board as students progressed up the educational ladder.
Cohort analysis that examined English and mathematics proficiency for students that were third graders in 2019 showed that all 24 school districts saw significant drops in proficiency in both subjects by the time they reached fifth grade in 2021.
All three Southern Maryland counties saw drops of at least 20% in English and language arts proficiencies, with Calvert County seeing the biggest dips with a 27% loss of proficiency in English and 32% dip in math proficiency.
However, area high schools did see an increase in graduates last school year, with 87.2% of Maryland high school students receiving their diploma last year, compared to 86.8% in 2020.
Drop-out rates also decreased from 8.3% in 2020 to 7.4% in 2021.
However, data showed a decreased in Maryland graduates enrolling in postsecondary education, with the number of students in college by a year after graduation at 60.5%, a 5.8% dip from 2019.
“While the data shows that Maryland’s local education agencies did a good job maintaining high school graduation rates during the pandemic, it also reflects the continued achievement and opportunity gap,” Maryland public schools’ Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said.
Regional school systems are working to increase opportunities for students in earning postsecondary degrees even while still in high school.
Charles public school system recently announced a partnership between the district and the College of Southern Maryland to create a pilot program for dual-enrollment at the college.
The program, currently available at Henry E. Lackey, St. Charles, Thomas Stone, and Westlake high schools, would allow students to graduate from high school with an associate’s degree and a high school diploma.
St. Mary’s public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith said in February that 1,059 students were involved in that school system’s dual enrollment program with CSM, with another 1,002 involved in career and technical education programs.
Calvert public school system also maintains a dual enrollment program through the College of Southern Maryland.
