Because the St. Mary’s county commissioners’ proposal to fund the board of education came in several million dollars less than requested, the superintendent claimed the board will have to consider cutting staff or programming for students to meet its negotiated agreement with teachers and other staff.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith reminded the board that the $6 million increase in county funding was meant to fully fund pay raises in the negotiated agreement with the Education Association of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s Association of School Administrators, in addition to health care costs.
As of the March 23 county commissioner budget work session, the public school system has been slated to receive $2.6 million more, leaving a deficit.
The school board requested a total of $233 million, which included $118 million from the county, with most of the rest of the money coming from the state. However, the commissioners are proposing to fund $112.2 million.
“We are not adding new positions this year … We are not asking for large enhancements to the salary scale,” Smith said. “All staff is entitled to a step on July 1 and a 1.75% salary scale adjustment.”
The superintendent mentioned school staff in St. Mary’s County make less than school staff in Charles and Calvert, so to retain employees, over the next three years the negotiated agreement implements an incremental increase to the salary scale, achieving parity with the other counties by the end of that period.
“Our employees deserve just as much as anyone else involved in county government, corrections or law enforcement,” Smith stated, adding that “$2.6 million is enough just to fund a merit step for employees … it completely ignores the salary scale enhancement of 1.75%.”
He noted the commissioners currently have at least $2.6 million of recurring dollars that have not yet been allocated.
“They don’t know what to spend that money on,” he said, adding they are asking constituents to come out during a public hearing to tell them what they want the money to be spend on.
“If this is the funding level we are to receive, we’re going to have to come back to you and figure out how to find $3.2 million,” he said, noting he will recommend the board honor the negotiated agreement. “People are the most important part of the work right now and they are doing it.”
Smith listed several options to offset the budget deficit, including reducing 2022 school year staff by 49 positions; reducing extra-curricular activities or athletic programs; reducing career and technology courses, fine arts courses and world language courses; or reducing pathways programs for students such as ROTC and Fairlead.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, claimed the commissioners were “taking tax dollars and sticking it into a savings account and not using that money for citizens who are paying into the pot.”
The county commissioners typically have savings each year that they put into a fund balance.
She encouraged the public to attend the hearing on April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
“It’s time to come out and fight for your tax dollars and your children,” Bailey said.
Another board member, Cathy Allen, pointed out the negotiated agreement is in compliance with state legislation, and if the agreement is not funded, “at the end of four or five years, there is going to be a huge bill due that the commissioners will be forced to fund and the tax increase they will have to put into place in order to pay for that is going to drive the citizens off the edge.”
Commissioners Eric Colvin (R) and John O’Connor (R) said at a recent meeting that they support funding the board of education’s full request. On Wednesday, Colvin said he voted against the commissioners’ recommended budget because he believes it “wasn’t a good idea to put money in the commissioners’ reserve when there are needs in the community.”
“There is zero reason we shouldn’t be funding sheriff’s office pay parity and the board of education’s negotiated agreement … other commissioners are being near-sighted,” O’Connor said. “There’s no excuse whatsoever [that the] sheriff’s [office] and schools should not be funded to appropriate levels.”
The commissioner mentioned the county will not see the effects of the pandemic on revenues for at least two to three years and that data supports revenues are currently “through the roof.”
When asked about hesitancy to fund the school board’s request, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he “personally has no problem” funding the school board’s request if the recurring funds are available but noted there are “a lot of requests this year” and the county has not yet seen the impacts COVID-19 will have on revenues.
“It’s not over until it’s over,” he said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said the commissioners are still “evaluating all the moving pieces” of the budget and claimed until he receives a better picture of what’s to come he “is not going to write blank checks” that he can’t confirm he “can cash.”
