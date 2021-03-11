It’s been one year since schools closed their doors to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but since then systems have continued to adjust to virtual and hybrid instruction and provided students with as many resources as they could.
All St. Mary’s and Calvert students who wanted to return to their classrooms were able to by the start of this month, while all Charles students will have that opportunity later next month — albeit not five days a week as some home instruction continues virtually.
Daniel Curry, superintendent of Calvert public schools, told Southern Maryland News this week that when schools first closed last March everyone thought it would be for a “two-week break,” and then two more weeks passed, and two more weeks again.
While “it was frustrating” thinking kids would be able to return sooner than later, state leadership finally made it clear things wouldn’t be going back to normal at least until fall 2020. That “normal” still hasn’t panned out.
Curry said the school system began investing in online instruction, including training, software and online licenses. An entire infrastructure had to be set up for virtual learning, with teachers and students adjusting to the change.
“No one expected” the pandemic to last one whole year, Curry said, but now Calvert students who wish to be in classroom can participate in hybrid instruction, attending for four days a week every other week and learning virtually the rest of the time.
About two thirds of students in Calvert County decided to return to school, he mentioned, with the other third continuing to learn 100% virtually.
With all Calvert students having the opportunity to return as of March 8, the superintendent noted “things are working out well,” and some parents are even asking to enroll their students in the hybrid model after initially choosing the all-virtual model.
“We’re going to see if we can get anymore in,” he said, adding those who change their mind may have to find their own transportation to school until a safe bus situation is figured out for them.
Kim Hill, superintendent of Charles public schools, said the moment last March when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made the announcement schools had to close for two weeks due to COVID-19 was one she’ll always remember.
She said one of the first steps taken was ensuring the schools could provide meals and mental health services to children.
“Basics are basics,” she said this week, “and we didn’t skip a beat. … We had curbside meals available the next week.”
The pandemic forced the district to move forward with providing laptops to each student so that learning could be equitable, Hill mentioned, noting last March the reliance on internet access become apparent. “Access is a necessity.”
She claimed “education has been really slow to change in the past” and classrooms had looked the same since the 1980s, but COVID-19 pushed them to do what they “thought was impossible.” Teachers and administrators have been working creatively to reach students and have never said “we can’t” when facing a new challenge, she added.
Some students in Charles County are returning to buildings March 22, with the remainder allowed to come back on April 19.
“Just over 32% [of the total student body] have decided to come back in-person” for hybrid instruction, she said, which could be attributed to how late it is in the school year. Teachers will be teaching the students in front of them and the students at home simultaneously, with cameras in each classroom. Through a lot of collaboration, every teacher has been trained how to efficiently use the equipment, she said.
Some positives to come out of this, the superintendent said, included teachers learning to shift their focus to transmitting knowledge to actually vetting resources and finding the best, most accurate information to present to students and families of students. This allowed them to become much more engaged, creating a stronger connection with counselors and other staff.
With the return date for special populations approaching in the coming weeks, Hill said teachers “can’t wait” to be back and interacting with students.
In St. Mary’s County, around 70% of students are returning to buildings for hybrid instruction, or about 13,000 kids, Scott Smith, superintendent said at this week’s school board meeting.
“It’s exhausting to even consider what we as a system ... have gone through” in the past year, he said, but now all students who wanted to return were able to begin hybrid instruction on March 1, with two groups alternating days throughout the week.
He told Southern Maryland News on Wednesday one of the first things the school system did to accommodate virtual instruction was set up a new learning management system. After selecting Schoology, teachers were trained and ready to use the platform by the end of last summer.
He noted each school “offers flexibility on how to best serve students” who are in the classroom as well as those at home, but concurrent teaching is the most common model.
So far, the superintendent said, “kids are absolutely following expectations” and “everyone is thankful for the opportunity to see each other,” adding everything has been going “fairly smooth.”
Marc Pirner, the new principle of Chopticon High School, said the kids, parents and teachers “are excited and happy to be back in the buildings.” He mentioned there are only about 500 students in the building at once compared to 1,700 pre-pandemic.
“I give the teachers a lot of credit,” he noted. “They’re doing an incredible job making sure both the kids in the classroom and the kids at home are learning equitably.”
“It’s good to see people together. … I’m looking forward to having more students come back,” he said.
