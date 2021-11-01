The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 31-year-old Mechanicsville man related to the death of Henry B. Stauffer, 65, of Loveville on Oct. 27.
A white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup crashed into a horse-drawn buggy killing its driver at 7:37 a.m. that day on Route 5, according to the sheriff's office, and the driver of the pickup fled on foot.
Ryan Nicholas Cherrico was determined the operator of the striking vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
A warrant was issued for Cherrico’s arrest for the following charges: negligent homicide by vehicle under the influence, negligent manslaughter by vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol, driving vehicle on highway on a suspended license, failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving death, and failure to render reasonable assistance to injured person.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cherrico is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
One can remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.