Jurors this week convicted Joseph Marvin Swann, 40, of all 13 counts that he was charged with, including manslaughter, stemming from a traffic collision late last year, according to assistant state’s attorney Laura Caspar.
The decision was reached Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 12, she said.
Swann’s sentencing will likely be in about two months, Caspar said, noting that she requested a presentence investigation because Swann has lived a life of crime.
Swann, a Waldorf resident, was driving on Three Notch Road near Golden Beach Road when he collided with a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Waldorf resident Ian Raymond Tahtinen last year on Dec. 20. Both vehicles, which had been traveling northbound, caught fire. Police said Swann was driving at a high rate of speed.
Swann was also convicted of four counts of second-degree assault for punching, kicking and spitting on officers after the crash.
Swann tried to flee, St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Deputy Tyler Westphal said in the charging document. Westphal said Swann kicked three deputies, including himself, Jessica Wilson and Michael Gardiner, as well as Sgt. Todd Fleener.
In addition, Swann spit on Fleener, Gardiner and Westphal, the latter stated, who noted that Swann had to be sedated at St. Mary’s MedStar Hospital following his arrest.
Swann was also convicted of contributing to manslaughter, two counts of negotiating a vehicle while under the influence, homicide by vehicle, resisting arrest, two counts of DUI and one count of driving while suspended.
Previously, Swann was convicted of assault after pleading guilty on March 20, 2018, to an Aug. 1, 2017, offense. He was given a five-year sentence, which was suspended except for one year.