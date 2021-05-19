Taking flight: Region's first female Eagle Scouts are soaring

After boldly deciding to embark on a program that is open to girls as well as boys, Boy Scouts of America now welcomes female Eagle Scouts in its fold.
In Southern Maryland, four have helped blaze a trail for the ensuing generations by attaining the coveted distinction and are part of the organization’s inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
“It’s really humbling, it’s kind of awesome,” said Samantha Rutherford of St. Mary’s County, whose troop meets at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown.
“I like hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking and white water rafting,” said Ashlynn Vilcheck of Owings, whose troop is based at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church in Huntingtown. She added BSA “is more outdoorsy than Girl Scouts.”
“I had wanted to join the Boy Scouts,” said Alyssa Rios of Waldorf. “I was a Girl Scout. The programs are so different. Girl Scouts is not geared toward all girls.”
“I’ve been involved all my life,” said Abigail McDanal of Hollywood, whose parents and brother have been involved with BSA for many years. “I was always a little scout buddy.”
The national organization made some adjustments to make sure all members of its inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts were not “unfairly prohibited” from being included as part of the organization’s big milestone due to COVID-19. Eagle Scout status, which involves completion of a capstone project, has long been the crown jewel of the scouting world.
When speaking with the four female Eagle Scouts, Southern Maryland News discovered that COVID-19 might be changing the celebration plans they have, but the tasks of earning merit badges and completing projects have proceeded as planned.
Caring for creation
Vilcheck’s project is on display — and available for widespread public use — at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church. She supervised the construction of a “Terra-Cycle” dropbox, which has been in use since February.
Vilcheck is a member of the church’s “Care for Creation” team, and the dropbox collects items such as go cups, food storage containers and disposable razors, which don’t normally get recycled. Items collected are subsequently packed in recycled boxes and shipped to Terra-Cycle, a New Jersey-based company.
Vilcheck, who is a seventh grader at Northern Middle School, said Eagle board members “try to help you get a good project from the start.”
“Terra-cycling is a great program,” said adult volunteer Christine Yott, who leads the church’s Care for Creation team. “We’re hoping this [dropbox] will be here a long time.”
Vilcheck told Southern Maryland News she hopes to hold her court of honor when society has worked its way out of the restrictions wrought by COVID-19 so more family members may attend.
Blankets for kids
Rios explained her project involved making 32 blankets for distribution by the Tree House Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County. She explained that she wanted to aid advocates for traumatized children, and after doing online research decided to aid Tree House.
The project was approved but Rios was not permitted to put her blanket-making skills to work. Instead, she “taught kids who didn’t know how to make blankets.”
Her project crew successfully completed the task and the blankets were then donated to the center.
In addition to the blankets, Rios, who will be graduating soon from North Point High School and heading to Rochester Institute of Technology, gave $1,005 that was raised as part of the project to the advocacy center.
Rios hopes to have her ceremony take place before she leaves for Rochester in August.
A platform and stage
McDanal’s Eagle Court of Honor was held at Hollywood Church of the Nazarene Saturday, May 15. The outdoor ceremony was held on a newly made wooden platform — basically a small deck — which was her Eagle Scout project.
McDanal told Southern Maryland News that the deck project took about three days to build. The deck gives the church access to a large, abandoned box truck, which is used for storage. In addition to the deck, McDanal and her crew made several picnic tables the church uses in an adjacent outdoor area.
The platform had been on the church’s projects list. “This is the one I chose to do,” said McDanal, who will soon be graduating from Chopticon High School and plans to study childhood education at the College of Southern Maryland.
St. Mary’s Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who achieved Eagle Scout status in the early 1970s, lauded McDanal for her achievement.
“Your accomplishments are unprecedented,” the commissioner exclaimed. “May you soar like an eagle.”
Trailhead to honor horticulturalist
Rutherford’s project on the grounds of St. Aloysius is the gateway to a short “reflective trail" in back of the church. She and her project crew built an arbor and planters at the head of the trail.
“The project is a way to honor my grandfather, who was a horticulturalist,” said Rutherford, a rising freshman at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. “I wanted to give to the parish and the community. Seems like the right thing to do.”
About 20 people were involved in Rutherford’s project. All the materials were donated by her grandmother.
Rutherford was in attendance at McDanal’s court of honor earlier this month, and stood out as the only female in a group of other Eagle Scouts that included McDanal’s father and brother, her scout master and Morgan.
Adventures and experiences
The experiences of the first class of female Eagle Scouts were manifested in the plethora of merit badges each has earned — well beyond the 21 required (13, including three citizenship levels, communications, cooking, lifesaving, first aid and camping are mandatory).
Rutherford told of her “high adventure scouting trip” to Sea Base, Fla., which involved a harrowing canoe trip to a deserted island and her experiences at the Okpik Cold Weather Camping weekend in Minnesota. The latter experience involved spending the night on a frozen lake in mid-January. The temperature was about 26 degrees below zero, and Rutherford recalled, “You could hear the ice crack.”
Rios experienced “bouldering,” a free-form style of rock climbing at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.
McDanal said she worked and derived much satisfaction at a summer camp, in Goshen, Va.
“I discovered joy in helping others,” she declared. At Camp Olmstead she mentored and taught younger scouts about attaining merit badges. She said “handicraft” is her specialty.
Vilcheck has attained over 50 patches for achievements such as swimming and fingerprinting. She said the most challenging of the attainments was “probably physical, personal fitness. It took a lot of time. I had to do sit-ups and push-ups.”