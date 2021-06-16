A 19-year-old Accokeek man was found guilty of manslaughter last week in the April 20, 2020, shooting death of Trevon Marquise Smiley, 26.
The jury reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, June 11, after deliberating for two hours, according to Avante Kenneth Tazewell's attorney, Frank Jones. He said the manslaughter charge included a finding of "imperfect or partial self defense."
Tazewell was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder. In addition to manslaughter, he was found guilty of four misdemeanor firearms charges.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21, Jones said.
Tazewell was arrested April 30, 2020, a day after police arrested Courtney Ann Smith, 19, of Waldorf, who is alleged to have been the getaway driver and reportedly continued to help Tazewell after the shooting.
According to officer R.S. Gottschall's witness statement filed as part of the trial, a "large amount of bullet holes" were in Smiley's upper back with possible exit wounds out of his chest area.
At least seven 9 mm Luger bullets and fragments were submitted into evidence, along with 10 cartridge cases.
Tazewell was seen on video walking toward Aldermans Place prior to the shooting and running back to a white Ford Explorer shortly after, according to a court document.
Jones said the manslaughter conviction carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The first- and second-degree murder charges could have resulted in sentences of up to life in prison or 40 years.
Circuit Court Judge James H. West presided over the trial, which began with jury selection on Monday, June 7.
Tazewell also faces two other cases, including one of misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting a Charles County Department of Corrections employee on Dec. 22, 2020, when Tazewell refused to lock in his jail cell and struck the employee multiple times. A shield was used to block most of the punches, a court document states.
The other case includes charges of felony and misdemeanor assault where Tazewell allegedly assaulted Antonio Jermaine Bland on March 9, 2021.
Smith, 19, of Waldorf was indicted last year for two felony counts of accessory to a murder after the fact and misdemeanors of handgun in a vehicle and obstructing and hindering. She posted $50,000 bond on May 1, 2020. A jury trial for Smith is scheduled for Sept. 28.