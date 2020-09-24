Teachers and other staff in the St. Mary’s public school system took offense after a county commissioner made a social-media post last week, calling them out in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the temporary closure of a local elementary school.
On Sept. 17, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) made a Facebook post stating the citizens of St. Mary’s were not “getting a solid return” on their investment of tax dollars put into the public school system after a George Washington Carver Elementary staffer, who attended a social event earlier this month outside St. Mary’s County, tested positive for the coronavirus, caused an outbreak at the school and caused the building to close just days before special education students were scheduled to start returning to the building.
Despite many teachers pushing for the option to teach from home during the pandemic, Scott Smith, superintendent for St. Mary’s public schools, required most to teach from their classrooms within the school buildings.
In the post O’Connor claimed “there is no reason that a careless act at a non-school social event by one employee should derail an entire system … it’s time we start looking at how we can return tax dollars to the citizens from a school system that is essentially paying a majority of staff to stay home.”
At one point last week, the post garnered over 700 comments from teachers and public school staff, many of whom were offended by O’Connor’s comments. However, by mid-week the post showed fewer than 200 comments. The commissioner said he changed a filter setting to “high” to filter out comments perceived by the social media application as vulgar or bullying. He also said he did not delete anything on his own.
Kim Page, a coordinator of kindergarten through Grade 12 partnerships at St. Mary’s College, as well as a teacher involved in the education program at the college, said she was “very disheartened” by O’Connor’s perception of the situation.
“While he basically implied teachers were not really working,” she said she has “witnessed them working day and night preparing for the new teaching format” all through the summer.
“For a county commissioner to publicly attack teachers, who are doing noble and important work,” and “target certain people at a certain school is unprofessional and uncivilized” she said.
Page mentioned “what really tipped her” was when one teacher sent a personal Facebook message to O’Connor in response to his post saying she was “sickened” by his comments, and the commissioner responded with a link to Blue Cross Blue Shield virtual appointments, which was previously confirmed by O’Connor.
“He was dismissive,” she said. “Obviously teachers would love to be teaching in the classroom when it is safe for all stakeholders … in an unprecedented time, the last thing we needed was another critic.”
Last week, O’Connor told Southern Maryland News his comments were mostly directed toward “the system rather than individuals in the system,” but he is disappointed several staff members went out and failed to follow proper Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as their actions ultimately caused the COVID-19 outbreak in the elementary school, further delaying getting kids back in classrooms.
The commissioner said teachers are public servants with a responsibility to the public, but the teachers union has been pushing back against the superintendent’s plan to get students back in school during the coronavirus pandemic. O’Connor said students belong in the classroom, but “teachers only listen to the teachers union and don’t think for themselves.”
To residents who accused O’Connor of not supporting the public school system, he argued commissioners have funded public schools millions of dollars above what is required and reminded he voted down the Middle Mile project earlier in the year in favor of putting more money toward purchasing laptops for students.
