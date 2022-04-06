The staff at Calvert High School not only received a free lunch March 31, but also assisted local students.
The Calvert Technology Academy’s culinary program set up a food truck and served 70 meals to help students get an idea of what the food truck service industry is all about.
“Food trucks are popular and I think they’ll continue to be popular as we go through these viruses and different things,” said CTA culinary program coordinator Alessia O”Dell. “We’re tapping into the future of culinary food trucks [which] will continue to be a big deal because you don’t have overhead or all those bills and the food is authentic and phenomenal.”
Calvert County also recently announced that food trucks will be available each week on Tuesdays and Fridays near the county courthouse in Prince Frederick.
“I think it’s a great idea and it just expands what’s going on in the food industry,” said John Anvari, who works in IT.
Coworker Tom Moran added, “We got free food for lunch and the kids are learning how to put this thing together. It’s fantastic.”
Twenty students helped prepare 70 meals of chicken and steak soft tacos, Mexi-corn that consisted of roasted corn, peppers and onions and fried tortilla chips, which were donated by Salsarita’s in Prince Frederick. The students also prepared fresh guacamole, salsa and queso.
“I think we did pretty good,” said Megan Humm, a senior from Northern High School, who took orders.
Humm said the long lines that suddenly appeared during the teacher’s lunchtime, didn’t bother her.
“For some kids it was a lot more stressful because they’ve never worked in a restaurant,” said Humm, who also works part time in a catering kitchen. “You get used to [the lines] after working in the industry so long.”
Huntingtown High School’s Griffin Kinkaid, who cut, prepped and cooked much of the steak and chicken, said he thought the event was a success.
“I think it went well, it wasn’t too stressful,” Kinkaid said. “We [cooks] had to make sure everything was hot and ready, but everyone else was doing most of the hard work in all honesty. It was a great experience.”
The only snag during the 90-minute soft opening was the wind, which constantly blew away customers’ tickets.
The students spent much of the previous week prepping for the event and even hosted Jesse Jays, who helped the students replicate his food truck menu.
The CTA recently received a $2,000 Calvert Foundation grant to get its program up and running and the event involved many facets of the academy — the carpentry program fabricated the wooden frame, the automotive program installed lights and the graphic design program did the graphics for Cog Cafe, named for the gear incorporated in the CTA logo.
“It was a community project for all the programs in the school,” O’Dell said, “which made it even more valuable because everybody participated and had investments in it.”
“This event, like all things chef O’Dell plans and executes, went off without a hitch,” Carrie Akins, principal of the CTA, said in an email. “It was really amazing to watch how the students worked together to prepare and then execute. Any passing observer would never know these were high school seniors.”
The program is planning another event April 26 for Calvert High School staff and students during which it will sell several items, including chicken tenders, French fries and hamburgers.
“I think with the students it was a great learning experience,” O’Dell said. “They learned whether or not they really want to be [in the business] or not because they either loved it or hated it, but they rose to the challenge and loved the rush. The ability to serve that many customers in that short of time was a testament to their work ethic.”
Huntingtown High School’s Josh Magassouba said he thought the team “had everything prepped so it ran smoothly,” though he did feel that the outside kitchen area “was a tight space so they were getting all over each other.”
Two days later, Magassouba earned a silver medal at the SkillsUSA culinary cooking competition held at Anne Arundel Community College. He was required to deconstruct a whole chicken, make chicken stock and cook two chicken breasts, and serve the dish with rice pilaf, Caesar salad with a made-from-scratch dressing and a vegetable.
“I was excited at first,” he said. “And then I started thinking of where I went wrong because I wanted to win first place.”
