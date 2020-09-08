A teen and his uncle are dead after drowning near the kayak launch at Greenwell State Park in St. Mary's County on Labor Day, according to natural resources police.
First responders attempted CPR on 15-year-old Juan Carlos Cesar Medrano and his uncle, Heber Calixto Garcia Medrano, 37, after they were recovered from the water shortly after noon on Monday, Sept. 7, according to DNR police spokesperson Lauren Moses.
A preliminary investigation by natural resources investigators has determined the two, who were from Montgomery Village, had dropped off an offshore ledge near Greenwell's kayak launch, where they had been fishing.
The CPR attempts were unsuccessful, according to police. The two were transported to the hospital where they were declared dead, according to a release from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, which said the victims had suffered cardiac arrest.
"We would like to remind everyone as the summer comes to an end, to make sure you always have a life jacket when you are in or around the water," the fire department said in the release. "Please follow the recommended safety standards and remember to only swim in designated locations."