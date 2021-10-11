Funding for St. Mary's County fire departments has turned into a hot topic.
The St. Mary's commissioners' Oct. 5 meeting saw some heated language over approving additional federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In the end, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve $543,120 for the county's fire departments and $65,000 to replace a rescue watercraft for the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. That follows approval of $230,655 for the county's fire departments in September, which was part of a larger pool of $6.8 million in ARPA funds the commissioners approved. Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) cast the lone dissenting vote then, stating that he wanted more funding sooner for the fire departments.
Hewitt alleged that those who didn't support more funding for the fire departments didn't support them, to which Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) uttered an expletive. "Either you're with these guys, or you're not," Hewitt said, referring to firefighters. Hewitt noted that he's volunteered recently with Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and said he's passionate about funding the county's fire departments, which didn't hold carnival fundraisers last year because of COVID-19.
During commissioners' time near the end of the Oct. 5 meeting, Hewitt issued an apology. Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) thanked Hewitt for the apology, and noted that his grandfather was a life member of the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, Director of Finance Jeanette Cudmore said the allocation of $543,120 will be determined by Emergency Services Board.
In a Sept. 22 letter from HVFD President William C. Mattingly Jr. and Fire Chief Richard D. Brady to Emergency Services Director Stephen Walker, Mattingly and Brady said that the water rescue craft suffered damage that was deemed a total loss by an insurance company.
Mattingly and Brady said they would bring a renovation request for the HVFD's bunk room in the future.
Also last week, the commissioners voted to authorize the Metropolitan Commission to issue infrastructure bonds for an amount not to exceed $10.2 million so it can borrow for various capital improvement projects.
Another item that was approved was $40,065 for the purchase of a Haas TL Series Toolroom Lathe machine for the public school system. It would cost $21,135 to repair the old machine.
Feral cats
During commissioners' time, Morgan and Commissioner John O'Connor (R) mentioned an issue of feral cats and turkey vultures around Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
O'Connor noted the "wonderful letters we've received" from the public. "It's like a cycle of feral cats," he said, adding that "animal control isn't trapping them to kill them."
He noted that turkey vultures are eating the food that people leave out for feral cats. The county has been working for years to keep the vultures out of the flight path of Pax River aircraft, he said.
Morgan noted that turkey vultures are an endangered species.
"We have to protect our citizens while at the same time watching out for the feral cats," Morgan said. "We're working with emergency services and the base."
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that the county is building a no kill, low kill animal shelter on FDR Boulevard.