The best films he’s ever seen

Hollywood directors always try to come up with moments where a movie will turn on a dime, astound the audience or take the film in an entirely different direction.
And writer Anthony Puzzilla has singled out his favorite moments in his fifth new book, “The 100 Greatest Scenes in Motion Picture History,” which was published earlier this fall.
“I’ve always felt that certain scenes in movies seem to have a life of their own,” Puzzilla said in an interview in his La Plata home. “Like in ‘Gone With the Wind’ where you see the injured soldiers and the tattered flag at the railroad station. Scenes like that are just, ‘Oh my God.’ I tried to bring relevance to the scenes and why they were so important.”
The 507-page softcover has 110 scenes — his top 100, plus 10 honorable mentions — from 71 movies.
“There were so many great ones I couldn’t leave them out,” he said. “It was, ‘Move this one up and cross that one out.’ There were a lot of [good] scenes in ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The Godfather,’ but at some point you just have to make a decision. You could have a book of the Top 500 scenes.”
Several movies warranted more than one scene such as “Citizen Kane” (five), “Metropolis” (four), “Casablanca” (three) and “Nosferatu” (three).
“‘Nosferatu’ had three or four scenes that were so great,” Puzzilla said of the 1922 German silent expressionist film that was based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” “I thought, ‘I can’t put that scene in without putting that one or that one in.’”
Puzzilla covers films from 1915’s “The Birth of a Nation” to 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan.”
In a review on Amazon, one person writes that “each scene is analyzed in depth from the vantage point of the director, production crew or the actor being featured. The book reveals many fascinating behind the scene facts and secrets.”
Reviewer J. Anderson, who also gave the book five stars, wrote that Puzzilla “goes into meticulous detail on such things as how the scene was filmed, how the director prepared the actors, when it was filmed and how important the particular scene was to the movie. This is a book you need to have on your bookshelf, or downloaded to your Kindle.”
Puzzilla writes about such iconic moments as the unmasking of the phantom of the opera (1925), King Kong atop the Empire State Building (1933), the chariot race in “Ben-Hur” (1959), the discovery of a buried Statue of Liberty in “Planet of the Apes” (1968) and Jack Nicholson snarling menacingly behind a partially closed door in “The Shining” (1980).
“Lon Chaney was a master of makeup and gesturing and getting the emotions because his parents were deaf,” Puzzilla said of the iconic scene in “The Phantom of the Opera.”
But the author definitely has an affinity for the older movies as scenes in 78 of his Top 100 — and 9 of 10 honorable mentions — are in movies released before 1960.
“I think a lot of it has to do with when I was born,” he said. “I was born in the 1940s so my inclination tends to lean toward the silent movies, the movies of the 1930s to 1950s. It’s just my natural tendency to favor the early ones.”
He also believes today’s movies aren’t quite on par with those released in the early part of the last century.
“I think people today realize that for the most part the movies of today are obviously not as good,” he said. “There’s a lot more emphasis on special effects and that’s OK. The special effects enhance the movie itself, but a lot of times the special effects are the entire movie itself.”
Puzzilla enjoys movies that have morals or inspirational films such as “Rudy” and “Rocky.”
“I grew up watching ‘The Lone Ranger’ and every episode they’d always come up with a moral,” he said. “I like uplifting movies where people have overcome adversity and conquered problems.”
He also likes when movies incorporate earlier movies into them, such as the carriage rolling down the steps in 1925’s “The Battleship Potemkin” and recreated in 1987’s “The Untouchables,” or the dancing dinner rolls in 1925’s “Gold Rush” and later in “Chaplin” (1992) and “Benny & Joon” (1993).
Puzzilla also is not a huge fan of sequels.
“The original ‘Halloween’ movie was a great movie, but then they had to kill it by making 15 more,” he said. “The original ‘Friday the 13th’ was good, it was an interesting movie but then they killed that too. The original ‘Star Trek’ stunk, but the second one was excellent.”
Puzzilla discovered his love for film when his mother would drop him off at the movie house in Frankfort, N.Y. every Friday night where a dollar would cover two feature films, a serial cartoon and coming attractions.
Last year, Puzzilla wrote “Hollywood’s Victory Lap: The Films of 1940.”
An avid model railroader, he has also written “Hospital Trains and Vessels during the Civil War,” “New Jersey Central’s Blue Comet” and “The Western Maryland Railway,” along with numerous articles for “The Lion Roars,” the Lionel model train magazine.
Puzzilla is currently writing a book on Universal Studios movie monsters and plans to write another on movies that feature Lionel trains. He is planning to write a 50th anniversary book about “The Godfather” in 2022.
