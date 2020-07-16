For the first time in its 133-year existence, there will not be a Calvert County fair in September after the board voted to cancel it due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“Really since March we’ve been watching everything and we waited and waited and then I said, ‘You know I really think we need to make a decision because everywhere we look to put on our fair would not be good all the way around,’” said Carol Lee, who has been on the fair board for 38 years, the last 18 as president. “We waited with the other Southern Maryland fairs also and met with them and [canceling] it was just the best thing to do.”
St. Mary’s County Fair board announced the cancellation of its fair last week; no decision has been made yet about the Charles County Fair, although one is expected soon.
Lee said a few factors were involved in the postponement of the Calvert County tradition. Due to social distancing measures, ride vendors would have only been able to bring half the amusements in order to maintain a 6-foot social distancing rule, food vendors were concerned and the fair board and visitors to the fair would have had to sign waivers.
In addition, extra costs would have been incurred by hiring extra staff to help clean and disinfect the rides, seating and other equipment
“We all are heartbroken, but due to the safety and health of our volunteers and guests we just did not see how we could put on a fair and feel comfortable,” said Nancy Zinn, who has been the fair board’s corresponding secretary for more than a decade.
“I really think it would have cost us more to” put it on, she said, “and I just couldn’t picture people bringing their families out” in these uncertain times.
The board waited until July 6 — the final day possible — and voted by a 17-1 margin to cancel the 134th edition of the county staple.
“The main reason was for the safety of our volunteers and our guests, and we weren’t sure how many people would come out and then it wouldn’t be a typical fair and the [guests at the] carnival would be way down with all the social distancing,” Zinn said. “It would just not be what people were used to having, so we felt it would be best [to cancel it]. We wanted everything we would normally have and this year we just could not do that.”
Lee said the county fair was disrupted, but not canceled, in 1954 when a building burned down. She added that there have been days when the fair lost a day or two because of inclement weather, but found no evidence it had ever been canceled altogether.
Lee said last year’s fair drew almost 50,000 visitors and though she declined to say how much the county would lose financially, she said it would be a “significant amount.”
“We hope people will forgive us for canceling this year but it’s for their safety and health that we did this,” Zinn said. “We just hope the people will be so excited when we have it next year and that this pandemic will be over and people will be happy.”
But this year the fairgrounds will remain silent. There will be no corndogs, amusements, cotton candy, games of skill, entertainers, beef sandwiches or pig races.
“Another sad thing is we won’t be able to taste the cakes this year,” Lee said.
